Another White House Casualty

A week after Steve Bannon’s departure as chief White House strategist, deputy assistant to Trump on counterterrorism/US military and intelligence analyst Sebastian Gorka followed him out the door.

Did he quit or was he sacked? An unnamed administration official said he didn’t resign, adding “he no longer works at the White House.”

In his early weeks as Trump’s chief of staff, General John Kelly banished Bannon, communications director Scaramucci, and apparently Gorka. After Bannon’s departure, he was thought to be next.

He previously served with Bannon at Breitbart News, perhaps returning there now. His sharply-worded “resignation” letter said the following:

“(G)iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA (make America great again) promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House.” “As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House.” “Regrettably, outside of yourself, the individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will ‘Make America Great Again,’ have been internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months.” “This was made patently obvious as I read the text of your speech on Afghanistan this week…” “The fact that those who drafted and approved the speech removed any mention of Radical Islam or radical Islamic terrorism proves that a crucial element of your presidential campaign has been lost…”

Militarists, Goldman Sachs and billionaires dominate administration domestic and geopolitical policymaking.

Congress failed to give him a single major legislative victory, instead undermined his ability to improve relations with Russia.

He’s to blame for serving monied interests exclusively, irresponsible policies on North Korea, Iran, and Venezuela, along with escalating Obama’s wars.

He’s largely isolated, weakened and held hostage to dark forces wanting him removed from office – including media scoundrels hounding him mercilessly.

He’s the most beleaguered US president since the dark Watergate days, unjustifiably forcing Richard Nixon from office.

Is Trump’s turn next by impeachment, resignation or something more sinister?

