September 23 – Just Another Day

As you are reading this on an “Alternative Media” website, then you probably have heard a bit of hype regarding September 23, 2017, as potentially being a day of religious “End Times” significance. On this day, the position of the stars, as seen from earth, appear in such a way that some believe it is a constellational alignment mentioned in the Bible’s book of Revelation, Chapter Twelve, verses One and Two . . .

“There appeared a great wonder (or sign) in heaven; a woman clothed with the sun, and the moon under her feet, and upon her head a crown of twelve stars, and she being with child cried, travailing in birth, and pained to be delivered.”

The book of Genesis, Chapter One, verse Fourteen says . . .

“Let there be lights in the firmament of the heavens to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs and seasons.”

As such, some have interpreted the above “Woman” to be the constellation Virgo and her crown to be the twelve lights of the constellation Leo, with the moon and sun taking their aforementioned places in the sky. The interesting thing is that while this may indeed be an accurate interpretation of the Biblical “sign” of Revelation Chapter Twelve, the alignment most often spoken of as taking place on September 23, 2017, actually takes place on the daylight side of the earth, making it only visible through computer simulations, not to the naked eye. Noted Biblical astronomer Gill Broussard of Planet7x.net argues that God would have the intended alignment being visible by the human eye (at night), not just through a computer software program, and I must admit, I agree with him. Additionally, all of this hype regarding September 23, 2017, is generally coming from the same group of people who wrongly believe in the “pre-tribulation rapture”, so often promoted in fictional Hollywood films such as “Left Behind.”

A quick study of the “secret rapture” theology in the books “End Time Delusions” and “The Rapture Verdict” meticulously outline this relatively new nineteenth century Jesuit doctrine, designed to provoke Believers into cursing God when they have to endure, along with the rest of us, the hard times in these last days, which Jesus warned about, in Matthew Chapter Twenty-Four verse Twenty-One, as being . . .

“Great Tribulation such as not been since the beginning of the world.”

In fact, when Jesus was asked about “signs” of the “End Times” his first and primary response was (in Matthew Chapter Twenty-Four verse Four) . . .

“Take heed that no one deceives you.”

Just as Five times Five only has one right answer and an infinite number of wrong answers, so too it is with “End Times” teachings. Preachers may be sincere, yet they can be sincere, and be sincerely wrong. As just about every September 23, 2017 believer is associated with the misleading “secret rapture” doctrine, this is further evidence itself that nothing at all will happen on September 23, 2017. To begin with, Jesus said, of His return, in Matthew Twenty-Four verse Thirty-Six . . .

“Of that (final) day and hour, no one knows, not even the angels of heaven (nor the Son), but only the Father.”

If Jesus Himself does not know the date of His (prompted by the Father alone) return, then how could someone on the internet possibly know?

Jesus also plainly said, in Matthew Twenty-Four verses Twenty-Nine and Thirty . . .

“Immediately AFTER THE TRIBULATION of those days . . . Then the sign of the Son of Man will appear in heaven.”

Jesus Himself said that He will return only “AFTER the Tribulation“. How much clearer can this be? There are no “two” returns of Christ, one “secret” before the Tribulation and one visible afterwards.

“As lightening is visible from both the east and the west, so will be the coming of the Son of Man.” (Matthew 24:27)

This false teaching was invented in the middle eighteen hundreds. There is absolutely no historical record where this “secret rapture” theologically was spoken of by Jesus, the twelve apostles, or the early church. Just like the false doctrine of “praying Jesus into your heart” with a manmade recitation without proven repentance and baptism (also created around the same time and never mentioned even once in the scriptures), these are the very false doctrines Jesus himself warned us to beware of. Don’t you think the apostles and the early church, being so much closer to the time of Jesus, would know more accurately about His teachings than some corrupt priest eighteen hundred years later?!?

According to astronomer Gill Broussard, this “alignment” spoken of in the book of Revelation does not even take place until 2020 – 2022, at which time, as God intended, it is visible by the human eye in the night sky. Additionally, Broussard thinks the mostly overlooked following verses of Revelation Twelve, verses Three and Four, point to a more significant event, that of the appearance of a rogue planet, which he believes is God’s instrument of rebuke upon a sinful world . . .

“And there appeared another wonder (sign) in heaven; and behold a great red dragon, having seven heads and ten horns, and seven crowns upon his heads. And his tail drew the third of the stars of heaven, and did cast them to the earth; and the dragon stood before the woman which was ready to be delivered, for to devour her child as soon as it was born.”

As the aforementioned “Woman” (the Church) is represented by the constellation Virgo, here the “Dragon” (Satan) is represented by what Gill Broussard believes to be “Planet X”, a controversial heavenly body repeatedly “discovered” over the past hundred years or so by numerous astronomers, only to have published reports of such repeatedly retracted, as if there is something to hide from the public. Broussard believes that Planet X is indeed real, that it is God’s metaphor for Satan, and that it will cause (and is causing), because of its size being seven times that of earth’s, the increase in earthquakes and coming meteor showers spoken of in the Bible as occurring in the “Last Days”. I have studied the “Planet X” topic for about fifteen years, and I am compelled to agree with him.

As the book of Revelation is grand in eloquent and poetic descriptions of the last days of earth before the Messiah’s return, I do not think it is possible for any one person to have a full understanding of it. In fact, I would be very impressed if someone understood fifty percent of it accurately. Likewise, Planet X, while I believe it to be more than likely real, as well as the cause of the coming End Times “Tribulation”, likewise I do not feel that any one man, including Broussard, can have a full understanding of it. I do, however, believe that Gill Broussard has more accurate interpretations of it than most and therefore highly recommend visiting his website Planet7x.net from which you can download absolutely beautiful and fascinating charts of his creation depicting the Biblical past, present, and future of “Planet X”, as well as its relevance to End Time events.

I do believe that Revelation Chapter Twelve, verses One through Four, do point to a future constellational alignment, just not one taking place on September 23, 2017, more likely occurring 2020 – 2022, and not signaling the day of Jesus’ return, rather signifying the beginning of the “Tribulation” which proceeds His return.

I will discuss this, and much more, in this week’s episode of “Conspiracy Corner News“, in which I will also interview Gill Broussard about his recent findings regarding the September 23, 2017 non-event.

–Brother Bart-

