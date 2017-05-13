Sham Congressional Testimony on Alleged Russian US Election Meddling

Since US intelligence community accusations surfaced last year, not a shred of evidence was provided corroborating baseless claims.

None exists. No Russian US election hacking occurred. America’s intelligence community lied claiming otherwise – part of longstanding Russia bashing, along with an attempt to delegitimize Trump’s electoral triumph.

Monday’s Senate subcommittee testimony focused on bashing Russia irresponsibly, along with denigrating short-lived Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn over contacts with Russia – what never would have been a contentious issue had they been with a US ally.

Fired acting attorney general Sally Yates, saying “(t)o state the obvious, you don’t want your national security adviser compromised (by) the Russians” never would have come up about similar contacts with Western countries or others allied with Washington’s imperial agenda.

During Monday congressional testimony, neither Yates or former director of national intelligence James Clapper offered any evidence of Russian interference with America’s 2016 presidential election.

In April, Clapper said extensive US intelligence community investigations so far failed to find evidence of Russian meddling.

No evidence suggests Michael Flynn was compromised by his Russian contacts, making him vulnerable to blackmail.

On Monday, Trump tweeted “Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows – there is ‘no evidence’ of collusion w/Russia and Trump.”

“The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax, when will this taxpayer funded charade end?” “Sally Yates made the fake media extremely unhappy today – she said nothing but old news.”

Before he stepped down as House committee on intelligence chairman investigating alleged Russian US election hacking, Rep. Devin Nunes said he’d seen “no evidence of collusion” – nothing suggesting Russia influenced or in any way affected November’s presidential election.

The Big Lie claiming otherwise persists. Media scoundrels refuse to debunk it.