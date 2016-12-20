Shocking: Obama’s DHS Guilty Of Faking Russian Hacks (VIDEO)

Everyone’s familiar with the old saying, “Where there’s smoke, there’s normally fire,” right? Well, after all the lies, scandals, and corruption the American people have endured under Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton over the last 8 years, I think it’s reasonably safe to say that when it comes to Obama and Clinton, where there’s smoke, there’s normally a raging inferno somewhere, and innocent people are going to be very hurt.

Unless people have been paying close attention to the internet, most Americans probably have no idea just how much new information has been revealed in the last 24-36 hours regarding the Russian hacking story that just won’t go away. It goes without saying that the mainstream media (aka the “fake news”), most likely won’t report any of what you’re about to learn, but instead they’ll keep spinning the same nonsensical narrative about the Russian’s for DAYS to come, even though there isn’t a shred of truth to it.

Despite the fact that the “fake news” stories this past summer about how the Russian’s hacking the DNC’s email weren’t true, don’t think that stopped Hillary or Obama from publicly blaming Russia non-stop. In fact, Obama and Clinton went so overboard with the phony rhetoric, that Putin became eventually became furious and he deployed nuclear missiles into Kaliningrad along the border with Poland, and aimed them directly at our allies in Berlin.

Understand that. There were nuclear missiles pointed at our allies over what Clinton and Obama KNEW was a lie, but they kept antagonizing Putin anyway. “The ends always justify the means” with liberals. It didn’t matter how many lives were at risk, so long as Hillary was on track to win the White House… It’s despicable.

In the following video, first I’ll review the recent bombshell interview published in Katoikos last week which revealed that while Julian Assange was still living in Iceland, President Obama Sent an Entire Plane Full of FBI Agents Over to Iceland Without Iceland’s Permission, With the Intent of Framing Julian Assange, but somehow the “real news” forgot to cover that. In the interview, the former interior minister of Iceland reveals plenty of shocking information, not the least of which is that he kicked the FBI out of his country after catching them lying about why they were there.

For all the talk and all the uproar coming from the Democrats and the mainstream media about “fake news,” people need to know what the mainstream media is refusing to tell them. As one of the articles below details, and as I’ll explain in the video, multiple sources have already come forward and confirmed that it was NOT the Russians who hacked the DNC’s emails this past summer, but rather it was a source inside the DNC who leaked the information.

The inside source who leaked the information to Wikileaks is believed to have been Seth Rich, a self-described data analyst for the Democratic National Committee, and someone who would have had access to all the fraud going on inside the DNC at the time, thereby making him a liability. As it turns out, he was just one of SIX former Clinton associates turned adversaries who wound up dead under mysterious circumstances in only a FIVE week span this summer.

Not only did Julian Assange hint at the fact that the DNC emails were obtained from someone inside DNC during several prior interviews, but Craig Murray, a former British ambassador has also revealed as much in a recent interview included below. Murray claims to have personally flown to the United States, and says he was handed both the DNC emails, and the Podesta emails from the DNC insider.

Further demonstrating how out of control both this “fake news” situation and the far-left have gone with it, is the fact that thus far there is zero definitive proof that the Russians hacked anything. At this point there is only speculation, however as you’ll soon learn, there is PLENTY of proof that Obama’s Department of Homeland Security waged 10 separate cyber-attacks on Georgia’s election system. You may recall that race was closer than many predicted it would be, but what was DHS trying to hack in for?

Despite numerous demands for an explanation, Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brian Kemp, says the Obama administration’s story keeps changing, so Kemp has formally requested in writing that President-Elect Trump investigate the matter upon taking office. Are you ready for the best part now?

As if there isn’t already enough smoke to convince any sane person that there’s a raging inferno of corruption burning down Washington, a few days ago as part of the 2016 National Defense Authorization Act that was passed, we’ve now learned that “fake news,” can be investigated under the NDAA as potentially treasonous activity. This is insane!

Your News Wire writes:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have been caught posing as Russian agents and hacking into U.S. government computers.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office say that 10 cyberattacks on its network were traced back to computer belonging to the DHS.

Wsbtv.com reports:

In an exclusive interview, a visibly frustrated Secretary of State Brian Kemp confirmed the attacks of different levels on his agency’s network over the last 10 months. He says they all traced back to DHS internet provider addresses.

“We’re being told something that they think they have it figured out, yet nobody’s really showed us how this happened,” Kemp said. “We need to know.”

Kemp told Channel 2’s Aaron Diamant his office’s cybersecurity vendor discovered the additional so-called vulnerability scans to his network’s firewall after a massive mid-November cyberattack triggered an internal investigation.

The Secretary of State’s Office manages Georgia’s elections, and most concerning for Kemp about the newly discovered scans is the timing.

The first one happened on Feb. 2, the day after Georgia’s voter registration deadline. The next one took place just days before the SEC primary. Another occurred in May, the day before the general primary, and then two more took place in November, the day before and the day of the presidential election.

“It makes you wonder if somebody was trying to prove a point,” Kemp said.

Last week, the DHS confirmed the large Nov. 15 attack traced back to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection internet gateway. But Kemp says the DHS’ story about its source keeps changing.

“First it was an employee in Corpus Christi, and now it’s a contractor in Georgia,” Kemp said.

Unsatisfied with the response he got from DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson this week, Kemp fired off a letter Wednesday to loop in President-elect Donald Trump.

“We just need to ask the new administration to take a look at this and make sure that we get the truth the people of Georgia are deserving to know that and really demanding it,” Kemp said.

Kemp says several of those scans came around the same time he testified before Congress about his opposition to a federal plan to classify election systems as “critical infrastructure,” like power plants and financial systems.

Kemp believes Georgia’s state-run election systems are already secure and doesn’t think the feds should be involved.

The DHS did not return Diamant’s emails seeking comment Tuesday.

The Duran writes:

Former British ambassador Craig Murray confirms DNC and Podesta leaks were the work of a Washington insider; and says he knows identity and has met with this person. FBI meanwhile casts doubt on CIA claim DNC and Podesta leaks were the work of Russia.

Craig Murray, Britain’s former ambassador to Russia and a close friend of Julian Assange, has now confirmed that he knows the identity of the person who leaked the DNC and Podesta leaks to Wikileaks, and that this person is not Russian and has no connection to the Russian government.

On the contrary, he is a Washington insider.

Craig Murray has moreover told the Guardian that he has actually met with this person.

Anyone wanting to know more of what Craig Murray is saying should read his statement on his blog. Indeed it should be mandatory reading for anyone interested in the truth of this affair.

On the subject of his personal knowledge and reputation for truthfulness and credibility Craig Murray has this to say

“Now both Julian Assange and I have stated definitively the leak does not come from Russia. Do we credibly have access? Yes, very obviously. Very, very few people can be said to definitely have access to the source of the leak. The people saying it is not Russia are those who do have access. After access, you consider truthfulness. Do Julian Assange and I have a reputation for truthfulness? Well in 10 years not one of the tens of thousands of documents WikiLeaks has released has had its authenticity successfully challenged. As for me, I have a reputation for inconvenient truth telling.”

To which I would merely add what I said about Craig Murray on 31st October 2016

“I have previously put on record my own strong doubts that Russia is behind the DNC and Podesta leaks. Now Craig Murray – a former British ambassador who (unlike me) is a personal friend of Julian Assange – has come forward to say that he knows 100% as fact that Russia is not behind the leaks.

Craig Murray is a man of proven integrity who as a former senior diplomat has handled classified intelligence material and who therefore knows how to separate fact from fiction. If he says he knows 100% for sure that Russia is not responsible for the DNC and Podesta leaks, then given the sources he has that is good enough for me, as it should be for all reasonable people.”

In other words those who are actually in a position to know and whose record of truthfulness is beyond doubt confirm that the DNC and Podesta leaks were not done by Russia.

Moreover it appears that the FBI, the organisation which as I have repeatedly pointed out has sole competence in this matter, is also casting doubt on the CIA’s claims of Russian involvement in the leaks.

In light of all this the fact the CIA, the Hillary Clinton Campaign, the Democratic Party, certain hardline Republican Senators, and the mainstream media, are all persisting with an allegation that is obviously untrue, is deeply worrying.

It shows that my concerns yesterday that the situation in the US is beginning to acquire the trappings of a pre-coup situation were not exaggerated. Certainly the US has never been in this sort of situation before.

