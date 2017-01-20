Slate Presents a Fake News Tool So You Can Narc on Stuff You Don’t Like

In a clearcut case of an ironically bearded hipster fox guarding the henhouse of truth, Slate presents a brand new extension that Chrome users can install. The tool not only identifies “fake news” but allows readers to narc on anything they don’t like.

Of course, anyone who would accept a word that Slate has to say as “truth” is so far left-leaning that they’re about ready to topple over, and will report a lot of true things they just don’t like as “fake.” We all know that in their eyes “fake” and “something I don’t like” are identical in definition, and that definition has nothing to do with the act of thinking critically.

The website describes the extension:

Help us stop the spread of fabricated news. “Pope Francis Shocks World, Endorses Donald Trump.” “WikiLeaks CONFIRMS Hillary Sold Weapons to ISIS.” These stories and a whole lot more blew up on social media in the run-up to Election Day, spreading misinformation and drowning out legitimate news sources. That’s why we built This Is Fake. This tool both identifies articles in your Facebook feed that intentionally spread misinformation and allows you to tell your friends when they’re sharing a fake story. When you connect This Is Fake to your Facebook account, you can also flag fabricated stories for our moderators. Be a good citizen of the internet and help the truth rise to the top of your Facebook news feed.

Wow, I bet everyone’s friends will really LOVE it when someone says, “Waaah…Take it down…Slate says your story is fake!”

I assure you that if this little box appears on something I post, a lesson is going to get delivered, all right. Proof will be provided in such abundance that the person taking it open themselves to vet my content can go sobbing to their safe spaces.

Keep in mind that the people claiming to be arbiters of truth and justice have posted things with such groundbreaking headlines as:

Future Tense Newsletter: Why BuzzFeed Published Those Explosive, Unverified Trump Memos

Why Is Bullet Journaling Popular? It Makes You Feel Productive for Doing Just About Anything.

Monopoly Is Having Fans Vote on New Playing Pieces. One of Them Should Be an IUD.

Cannibalism Has Never Looked as Endearing as It Does in the New Santa Clarita Diet Trailer

Betsy DeVos’ confirmation hearing showed she’s either underprepared or a zealot.

What Should We Make of the Bombshell Trump Dossier?

Make of the bombshell dossier? Do they mean the one that was FREAKING FAKE?????

And that’s just today.

And about their scammy website pop-up.

Their pop-up says “Help us stand up to Trump.” It’s obvious they’re going to be incredibly unbiased and dedicated to the truth.

But wait, how do they want to stand up to Trump?

Well, if you click on the pop-up, it takes you to a page asking you for $35 to become a “Slate Plus” member. You can read the hilarious comment:

We need quality journalism more than ever. Help us hold Donald Trump, and the politicians and media institutions that enable him, accountable.

What kind of quality journalism, you ask?

Well, Slate Plus members get content like exclusive “Dear Prudence” questions and a few longer articles. Below you can see today’s Slate Plus content.

Learning how to tell your in-laws not to have sex in your child’s bed. That’s how you really show Trump.

We need to be our own arbiters of truth.

Wouldn’t it be fun if we all got the Slate extension and went around reporting everything presented with bias from Slate, Huffington Post, CNN, and left-wing propaganda outlets as fake?

This is all part of the attempt to program humans with propaganda. You can read more about how the media tries to manipulate people – and why some of us are immune to the machinations – in this free PDF report.

This idiotic tool of bias is for weak-minded people who can’t search things online for themselves. It is for people who are so bereft of critical thinking skills that they feel they need to hand the critical thinking over to someone else, and then that person can think for them.

Because, you know, thinking is hard.

If you need a tool to tell you whether to believe something or not, you probably shouldn’t even be allowed on the internet.

This article was originally published at DaisyLuther.com.

