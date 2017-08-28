Southern Poverty Law Center’s Revolt Against American Law – Full Frontal Attack on Law-abiding Americans! (VIDEO)

“The Southern Poverty Law Center is attempting to change your reality into the reality that they want you to believe in.” (Isaiah 5:20)

Finally. The Washington Times reports a conservative Christian media group has slapped the Southern Poverty Law Center with a defamation lawsuit after being listed alongside neo-Nazis and white supremacists on its “hate map.”

James Kennedy Ministries filed a lawsuit this week in federal court in Alabama alleging that the SPLC “illegally trafficked in false and misleading descriptions of the services” offered by the ministry, subjecting it to “disgrace, ridicule, odium, and contempt in the estimation of the public.”

“These false and illegal characterizations have a chilling effect on the free exercise of religion and on religious free speech for all people of faith,” said president and CEO Frank Wright in a Wednesday statement.

For the record, The Southern Poverty Law Center has The Sons of Liberty on their site listed in “General Hate.” We are consulting with our attorneys at this time to consider taking the same action or adjoining ourselves to this lawsuit.

First and foremost America, I am not here in anyway attempting to change the Laws (The Mosiac Institution-Common Law -Constitutional Republic, Article 4, Section 4 of the United States Constitution) nor am I attempting to change your values. I am here to enforce and to reaffirm your laws and your values. In doing so, this requires an expose on un-American groups such as the Southern Poverty Law Center who are attempting to use the law against the law (Psalm 94:20) while aiding and abetting enemies both without and within which is defined as treason.

Second, the Southern Poverty Law Center is simply pointing at the groups and ministries that are effective in pulling off the mask of the SPLC (Revelation 12:17; John 15:22).

They are even going so far as to push a hate agenda against the police which only exhibits there hatred for American Law (2 Thessalonians 2:8-10).

International criminal and financier of Southern Poverty Law Center George Soros also financially backs over 200 other anti-American groups

Soros is responsible for stating:

“Destroying America will be the culmination of my life’s work.”

The SPLC has already incriminated themselves, like that of George Soros, time and time again with statements such as this.

“Sometimes the press will describe us as monitoring hate crimes and so on…I want to say plainly that our aim in life is to destroy these groups, to completely destroy them.” —Mark Potok, director of intelligence at Southern Poverty Law Center.

Yet, for some reason or another, the media keeps pushing the narrative that these are the people to listen to when it comes to pointing out the haters while a new poll recently came out that 94% of Americans do not believe the media.

The lying media, along with anti-American groups such as Southern Poverty Law Center (Founder Morris Dees defended the KKK concerning their crimes against people of color), are simply attempting to indoctrinate Americans to believe that the law-abiding citizen is the hater when in fact the opposite is true!

Remember that all crime is motivated by hate, which means those who are hating are the ones that are violating laws (1 John 3:4). And how does one know if someone is hating? Look to the Laws of our Republic.

“For by the law is the knowledge of sin” (Crime against God’s moral Law Exodus 20) (Romans 3:20).

Also remember, that law is there to liberate those who obey the law (John 8:36; 2 Corinthians 3:17).

“The end of the law is not to abolish or restrain, but to preserve and enlarge freedom. For in all the states of created beings capable of law, where there is no law, there is no freedom.” —John Locke

And what you will see here is that the Southern Poverty Law Center is promoting and attempting to advance crime by labeling those who speak out against their crimes to be labeled as the haters (Revelation 12:10).

For example, on The Southern Poverty Law Center’s website they have on their hate list those who are “Anti-LGBT.”

Yet, in all 50 States of our union, our laws condemn sodomy. Which, of course, is found in Scripture with over 30 different references.

The SPLC is attempting to advocate what American law clearly condemns.

Furthermore, SPLC’s site is set as a “hit list” for those who believe their propaganda.

Remember twenty-eight year old Floyd Lee Corkins II, the man who attempted to murder members of the Family Research Council in Washington, D. C. back in August of 2012? He pleaded guilty to three out of ten charges, including committing an act of terrorism. He didn’t plead guilty to a “hate crime.”

However, according to an interview with the Federal Bureau of Investigation following the shooting, Corkins wanted to kill as many people as possible, then smear their faces with Chick-Fil-A sandwiches, and kill the guard. He had also taken substantial steps in the preceding week to carry out other crimes. His use of the sandwiches was to “make a statement against the people who work in that building … and with their stance against gay rights and Chick-fil-A.”

His Statement of Offense also read, “He committed the shooting for political reasons. He had identified the FRC as an anti-gay organization on the Southern Poverty Law Center Website.”

“Consistent with his statement to the FBI,” the Statement of Offense continued, “a subsequent search of Corkins’ family computer revealed that on the afternoon of Sunday, August 12, Corkins used the computer to visit the Southern Poverty Law Center’s website, as well as the websites for the FRC and the second organization on his handwritten list.”

CBS reported:

Corkins acknowledged as part of his plea agreement that he had taken a number of steps to plan the shooting. He bought the pistol the week before and practiced firing it. He also visited the headquarters of the Family Research Council, and he purchased the Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches the day before the shooting. The plea agreement said Corkins was filmed picking out the gun by a French television crew doing a piece on the ease with which firearms can be purchased in the United States. Corkins also acknowledged that he considered making a bomb but didn’t have the patience to do it. In his pants pocket, police found a handwritten list of groups that also oppose gay marriage. Lawyers did not include the list of organizations in the plea agreement. Corkins pleaded guilty to three charges: interstate transportation of a firearm and ammunition, assault with intent to kill while armed and act of terrorism while armed, a charge based on the shooting being intended to intimidate anyone who is associated with or supports the Family Research Council and other organizations that oppose gay marriage. (This has never been in the history of the world).

SPLC’s hate list map also calls out “Anti-Muslim”!

Apparently, they forgot what the media has been pushing on the American people for the last 16 years now concerning September 11, 2001. Who was flying those planes?

Look at some of these headlines.

Muslim who Stabbed Cop at Michigan’s Flint Airport: As “Soldier of Allah,” My “Sole Purpose” Was to Kill Cops

First Somali-Muslim Police Officer in Minnesota Murders Unarmed Blonde Yoga Instructor

And since the ill-advised and ignorant like to make repeated reference to Wikipedia, let me point the finger to them when they actually blurt out the truth in their confusion.

Take a look at their list of Islamist terrorist attacks.

If Americans would simply look to the law, it will clearly expose the organizations like the SPLC for what they are and what it is that they are attempting to establish.

Treason: Article 3, Section 3 of the US Constitution

Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort.

What Americans are dealing with today is what I have been warning about for 22 years now while diverting Americans from the sowing fields (Luke 7:35).

“Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.” -Russian Revolutionary Vladimir Lenin

How about 12 years of indoctrination!

This organization, along with many others (Snopes, Facebook, Google, Amazon etc…) and the establishment media, is working hand in glove to win over public opinion to change law to policy which works against “We the people!” (Isaiah 5:20)

“Our government rests in public opinion. Whoever can change public opinion can change the government, practically just so much.” –Abraham Lincoln

Nothing could be further from the truth, we are a constitutional Republic, ruled by law and not of men.

John Adams, the second President of the United States, said that we are a “Government of Laws, and not of men.”

Furthermore,

“No enactment of man can be considered law unless it conforms to the law of God. –Willam Blackstone (The Torah)

