Old Soviet Union 45 Goals to Destroy America Perfectly Match Liberal Ideology!? (VIDEO)

It’s no secret Barack Obama’s belief system leans towards Marxism, and by his own admission his childhood was very heavily influenced by Communist revolutionary Frank Marshall Davis. The media once shouted “conspiracy theory” whenever anyone tried to tie Obama to Davis, however conspiracy theorists were once again vindicated when film of Obama explicitly and openly identifying “Frank” as Frank Marshall Davis suddenly surfaced on the Internet not long ago.

The recording was made in 1995, and originally aired on Channel 37 Cambridge Municipal Television in an episode of the show “The Author Series.” In the video, Obama admits the mysterious “Frank” from his book Dreams from my Father is indeed the communist Frank Marshall Davis. But Obama does NOT say Davis was a communist. Today however, we happen to know for a fact that Frank Marshall Davis had a file as thick as the yellow pages with the FBI.

As the leader of the Democrat party for the last eight years, it should come as no shock that many of the far-left policies that Barack Obama and the Democrats have championed have been little more than old recycled Marxist or Socialist ideas rebranded. Socialism is one of those concepts that looks good on paper, and replays nice in sound bites while campaigning, but it has never worked anywhere in history.

In reality (somewhere Obama and liberals don’t visit often), socialism and it’s class warfare or its income redistribution ideas always eventually succumbed to the most basic tenets of human nature. Furthermore, the ruling class usually tend to exempt themselves from having to participate in the same “sacrifices for the greater good” that everyone else in society must endure (think Obamacare), so why do liberal politicians keep getting elected?

As evidence that the solutions presented by liberals and their far-left agenda are destroying the country, in the video below I review Communism’s 45 goals to destroy the United States. The list was originally published during the height of the Cold War, in Cleon Skousena’s book, “The Naked Communist.” You should know that in 1963, Congressman Albert S. Herlong Jr. of Florida actually read the list of 45 Communist goals into the Congressional Record, and you can find the full list printed below the video.

The list is well worth revisiting today because many items on it have become the talking points of both the Democrats and the so-called liberal elite. Of the 45 goals, I’ve highlighted the 34 goals in Red that the far left have already achieved. So, If you know someone who has a history of voting for liberals, isn’t it time you asked them why they vote for candidates who are following the blueprint to destroy America, as laid out by the former Soviet Union, to the tee?

After the conclusion of the 45 goals, is video of a speech given by Ronald Reagan in 1961 where he gave the American people an eerily prophetic warning about the times we are currently living in. We were warned about the times we are living in, and we refused to listen…

The following come directly from Cleon Skousena’s book, “The Naked Communist.”

1. U.S. should accept coexistence as the only alternative to atomic war.

2. U.S. should be willing to capitulate in preference to engaging in atomic war.

[Note: These encapsulate the Kennan Doctrine, which advocated for the “containment” of communism. Establishment figures supporting the amoral containment policy at least implicitly worked with the communists in scaring the wits out of the American people concerning atomic war. President Ronald Reagan undid the doctrine when he took an aggressive stand against the Evil Empire by backing freedom fighters from around the world that were struggling against the left-wing communist jackboot. As a result, the Soviet Union and its satellites imploded, a considerable and unexpected setback to the international communist edifice.]

3. Develop the illusion that total disarmament by the U.S. would be a demonstration of “moral strength.”

[Note: The nuclear freeze advocates supported a freeze on American nuclear development only. Rarely were Soviet nukes or those of other nations mentioned in their self-righteous tirades. The same advocates now call for reducing American military might, claiming that there is something immoral about America preserving its military pre-eminence in the world.]em>

4. Permit free trade between all nations regardless of Communist affiliation and regardless of whether or not items could be used for war.

[Note: Today, there are calls to end the embargo on the slave island of Cuba, there were complaints about the embargo against Iraq, and the U.S., not Saddam Hussein, was blamed for the suffering of the Iraqi people. Would they have advocated for free trade with Hitler and his National Socialist regime?]em>

5. Extend long-term loans to Russia and Soviet satellites.

6. Provide American aid to all nations regardless of Communist domination.

[Note: Such aid and trade over decades contributed greatly to the left-wing communist liquidation of over 100 million people worldwide, according to the well-documented “Black Book of Communism.” This aid and trade marks a shameful chapter in American history. Without the aid and trade, the left-wing international communist behemoth would have imploded on its own rot a lot sooner and umpteen millions would have been saved from poverty, misery, starvation and death.]em>

7. Grant recognition of Red China and admission of Red China to the U.N.

[Note: Not only did President Jimmy Carter fulfill this goal but he also betrayed America’s allies in Nicaragua, El Salvador, Iran, Afghanistan, Angola and elsewhere.]>

8. Set up East and West Germany as separate states in spite of Khrushchev’s promise in 1955 to settle the Germany question by free elections under supervision of the U.N.

9. Prolong the conferences to ban atomic tests because the U.S. has agreed to suspend tests as long as negotiations are in progress.

10. Allow all Soviet satellites individual representation in the U.N.

11. Promote the U.N. as the only hope for mankind. If its charter is rewritten, demand that it be set up as a one-world government with its own independent armed forces.

[Note: There are still American intellectuals, and elected members of Congress, who dream of an eventual one world government and who view the U.N., founded by communists such as Alger Hiss, the first secretary-general, as the instrument to bring this about. World government was also the dream of Adolf Hitler and J.V. Stalin. World government was the dream of Osama bin Laden and the 9/11 hijackers.]>

12. Resist any attempt to outlaw the Communist Party.

[Note: While the idea of banning any political party runs contrary to notions of American freedom and liberty, notions that are the exact opposite of those held by the left-wing communists themselves, nevertheless these goals sought to undermine the constitutional obligation of Congress to investigate subversion. The weakening of our government’s ability to conduct such investigations led to the attack of 9/11.]>

13. Do away with loyalty oaths.

[Note: It is entirely proper and appropriate for our government to expect employees, paid by the American taxpayer, to take an oath of loyalty.]>

14. Continue giving Russia access to the U.S. Patent Office.

15. Capture one or both of the political parties in the U.S.

[Note: In his book, “Reagan’s War,” Peter Schweizer demonstrates the astonishing degree to which communists and communist sympathizers have penetrated the Democratic Party. In his book, Schweizer writes about the presidential election of 1979.]>

16. Use technical decisions of the courts to weaken basic American institutions, by claiming their activities violate civil rights.

[Note: This strategy goes back to the founding of the American Civil Liberties Union by Fabian Socialists Roger Baldwin and John Dewey and Communists William Z. Foster and Elizabeth Gurley Flynn among others.]/span>

17. Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for Socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers associations. Put the party line in textbooks.

18. Gain control of all student newspapers.

19. Use student riots to foment public protests against programs or organizations that are under Communist attack.

[Note:The success of these goals, from a communist perspective, is obvious. Is there any doubt this is so?]/span>

20. Infiltrate the press. Get control of book review assignments, editorial writing, policy-making positions.

21. Gain control of key positions in radio, TV & motion pictures.

22. Continue discrediting American culture by degrading all form of artistic expression. An American Communist cell was told to “eliminate all good sculpture from parks and buildings,” substituting shapeless, awkward and meaningless forms.

23. Control art critics and directors of art museums. ” Our plan is to promote ugliness, repulsive, meaningless art.”

24. Eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them “censorship” and a violation of free speech and free press.

25. Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in books, magazines, motion pictures, radio and TV.

[Note: This is the Gramscian agenda of the “long march through the institutions” spelled out explicitly: gradual takeover of the “means of communication” and then using those vehicles to debauch the culture and weaken the will of the individual to resist.]/span>

26. Present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as “normal, natural and healthy.”

[Note: Today those few who still have the courage to advocate public morality are denounced and viciously attacked. Most Americans are entirely unwitting regarding the motives behind this agenda.]n>

27. Infiltrate the churches and replace revealed religion with “social” religion. Discredit the Bible and emphasize the need for intellectual maturity, which does not need a “religious crutch.”

[Note: This has been largely accomplished through the communist infiltration of the National Council of Churches, Conservative and Reform Judaism, and the Catholic seminaries.]n>

28. Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression in the schools on the grounds that it violates the principle of “separation of church and state”

29. Discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate, old fashioned, out of step with modern needs, a hindrance to cooperation between nations on a worldwide basis.

30. Discredit the American founding fathers. Present them as selfish aristocrats who had no concern for the “common man.”

31. Belittle all forms of American culture and discourage the teaching of American history on the ground that it was only a minor part of “the big picture.” Give more emphasis to Russian history since the Communists took over.

[Note: Obliterating the American past, with its antecedents in principles of freedom, liberty and private ownership is a major goal of the communists then and now.]n>

32. Support any socialist movement to give centralized control over any part of the culture“ education, social agencies, welfare programs, mental health clinics, etc.

33. Eliminate all laws or procedures which interfere with the operation of the Communist apparatus.

34. Eliminate the House Committee on Un-American Activities.

35. Discredit and eventually dismantle the FBI.

36. Infiltrate and gain control of more unions.

37. Infiltrate and gain control of big business.

38. Transfer some of the powers of arrest from the police to social agencies. Treat all behavioral problems as psychiatric disorders which no one but psychiatrists can understand or treat.

[Note: The Soviets used to send “social misfits” and those deemed politically incorrect to massive mental institutions called gulags. The Red Chinese call them lao gai. Hitler called them concentration camps.]n>

39. Dominate the psychiatric profession and use mental health laws as a means of gaining coercive control over those who oppose communist goals.

[Note: Psychiatry remains a bulwark of the communist agenda of fostering self-criticism and docility.]

40. Discredit the family as an institution. Encourage promiscuity and easy divorce.

[Note: Done! The sovereign family is the single most powerful obstacle to authoritarian control.]

41. Emphasize the need to raise children away from the negative influence of parents. Attribute prejudices, mental blocks and retarding of children to suppressive influence of parents.

[Note: Outcome-based education, values clarification or whatever they’re calling it this year.]

42. Create the impression that violence and insurrection are legitimate aspects of the American tradition; that students and special interest groups should rise up and make a “united force” to solve economic, political or social problems.

[Note: This describes the dialectical fostering of group consciousness and conflict, which furthers the interests of authoritarianism.]

43. Overthrow all colonial governments before native populations are ready for self-government.

44. Internationalize the Panama Canal.

45. Repeal the Connally Reservation so the U.S. cannot prevent the World Court from seizing jurisdiction over domestic problems. Give the World Court jurisdiction over domestic problems. Give the World Court jurisdiction over nations and individuals alike.

The following video of a speech given by Ronald Reagan in 1961 where he gave the American people an eerily prophetic warning about the times we are currently living in. We were warned about the times we are living in, and we refused to listen…

