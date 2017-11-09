20 Declassified Files that Prove Governmental Crime and Conspiracy – Part 2Declassified files reveal the black-and-white facts of governmental collusion, corruption, crime and conspiracy. They show the shocking extent to which groups of people, using and hiding behind the concept of “government”, have committed egregious acts of injury, harm and murder. However, thanks to the internet and the spread of information, we can access and verify what ...Read More »
20 Declassified Files that Prove Governmental Crime and Conspiracy – Part 1Declassified files are useful in a world where truthtellers and open-minded investigators are shut down, censored and accused of being “conspiracy theorists.” Our world is fast becoming a digital censorship grid, where corporate technological behemoths like Google (who own YouTube) and Facebook rig algorithms (which control search engine results and news feeds) to elevate the information they ...Read More »
Convictions of Blackwater Killers OverturnedWhen CIA operatives, US military personnel and hired gun mercenaries commit cold-blooded murder, it’s OK. That’s the message from the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit – reversing the convictions of four Blackwater killers. Nicholas Slatten alone was convicted of first-degree murder, the others (Paul Slough, Evan Liberty and Dustin Heard) found guilty ...Read More »
Did They Really Walk on the Moon 48 Years Ago on the Very First Attempt? (VIDEO)Ever wonder why they claimed to have walked on the moon, on the very first attempt (even though, right here on earth, Mt. Everest and the South Pole took numerous tries before success), allegedly accomplishing this amazing feat with antiquated 1960’s technology (while today a cell phone has one million times the computing power ...Read More »
John Barbour on Jim Garrison & JFK AssassinationJohn Barbour, often known as the “Godfather of Reality T.V.”, weighs in on his decades long investigation into the JFK assassination, focusing on many important overlooked facts of Jim Garrison’s controversial investigation. Debuting a new documentary on this subject, on the upcoming 100th birthday of president John Kennedy (May 29, 2017), The Sleuth Journal’s Bart Sibrel ...Read More »
Coming Soon to a City Near You: The U.S. Military’s Plan to Take Over AmericaBy: John W. Whitehead, Rutherford.org | “Our current and past strategies can no longer hold. We are facing environments that the masters of war never foresaw. We are facing a threat that requires us to redefine doctrine and the force in radically new and different ways. The future army will confront a highly sophisticated urban-centric ...Read More »
Torture Prison Head Named Deputy CIA DirectorOn Thursday, Trump named Gina Haspel his deputy CIA director, agency head Mike Pompeo, saying: “Gina is an exemplary intelligence officer and a devoted patriot who brings more than 30 years of Agency experience to the job. She is also a proven leader with an uncanny ability to get things done and to inspire those ...Read More »
Was Julian Assange Taken by the CIA in October? (VIDEO)We’ve all been worrying about the fate of Julian Assange, and more than one person has expressed suspicion that all is not well with the founder of Wikileaks. (This fascinating documentary about Wikileaks is FREE on Prime right now.) Until we see proof of life, all we have are theories. The video below asserts that ...Read More »
Fake News, Psychological Operations And The National Security State (VIDEO)In this week’s episode of The Geopolitical Report with Kurt Nimmo, we examine a recent revelation by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism on a Pentagon psychological operation in Iraq following the 2003 invasion by the United States. From there we look at how the CIA spawned its Operation Mockingbird and the ongoing effort by the ...Read More »
NSA Whistleblower Karen Stewart Says Intel Community Now Full Of People More Dangerous To Freedom Than ISIS (VIDEO)By: Ramola D, The Everyday Concerned Citizen | In a no-holds-barred radio interview with Rob McConnell of X Zone last week, Karen Stewart, whistleblower and former Intelligence Analyst with the NSA, in relaying her personal story of retaliation at the NSA, described a systematic program of stalking, COINTELPRO, and covert oppression with directed-energy weapons that ...Read More »
Power In Military Black BudgetsThe top five military contractors by sales are Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumann, General Dynamics and Raytheon. In addition to the Department of Defense allocations, the top five intelligence agencies that often provide military use applications are the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Security Agency, the National Reconnaissance Office, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Program and the ...Read More »
The Baton Rouge Gunman And “Targeted Individuals”: US Naval Academy Graduate Educates Americans On Non-Consensual Neuro-Experimentation (VIDEO)By: Ramola D, The Everyday Concerned Citizen | Whistleblower David Voigts, former Naval Officer and systems engineer with a background in Surface Warfare, Electronic Warfare, and Nuclear Engineering, who has been walking cross-country for “Targeted Individuals” since mid-spring this year, spoke out recently, both in a Wheel of Freedom interview, and on Facebook (covered here) ...Read More »
Proof Massive Underground Military Bases and Complex Tunnels Are Real (VIDEO)By: The Voice of Reason | The evidence that we the people, are at risk of being placed under martial law, and losing all of our rights as guaranteed by the Constitution is overwhelming. What’s even more overwhelming is how many people have no earthly idea how much danger they’re even in. Sadly, most Americans will ...Read More »
US Special Forces In Syria Covertly Engaged In CombatEndless war in Syria isn’t civil. Mischaracterizing it this way is one of many Big Lies about US naked aggression, using imported death squads as imperial foot soldiers – aided by US special forces directly involved in combat, aiming to oust Syria’s popularly elected government. Pentagon and State Department claims otherwise are Big Lies. ...Read More »
