Corporate Takeover

Most Scientific Research Of Western Medicine Untrustable And Fraudulent, Say Insiders And Experts (VIDEO)Fraudulent scientific research is rife throughout the world due to the power of monetary influence wielded by Big Pharma, the giant cartel of multinational pharmaceutical corporations started over 100 years ago by the Rockefellers. This fraudulent scientific research is now so widespread and pervasive it is become an open secret. There is a long list of ...Read More »
Corporatocratic Surveillance Just Got One Step More InvasiveCorporatocratic surveillance (i.e. the broad spread surveillance of the public by the corporatocracy) has become even more creepy and invasive with the advent of new programs by Amazon and Walmart which allow these corporations to enter your home when you are not there. That’s right: Amazon is rolling out a new program called Amazon Key which will launch on November ...Read More »
How The Elite Dominate The World – Part 3: 90% Of What You Watch On Television Is Controlled By Just 6 Giant CorporationsHow much is your view of the world shaped by what you see on television? On average, Americans spend more than 150 hours watching television every month, and it is called “programming” for a reason. If you allow anyone to pour ideas and information into your mind for five hours a day, it is going to change ...Read More »
Private Prisons and the Enslavement Society (VIDEO)“Under a government which imprisons any unjustly, the true place for a just man is also a prison.” – Henry David Thoreau What more time-honored practice in the long history of state sponsored servitude than the institutionalization of prisoners? Incarceration for offenses against government laws is a cornerstone for power and survivability of any regime. ...Read More »
Mind Hack — How Corporations Took Over Our Bodies and Brains (VIDEO)Story at-a-glance Processed food is addictive and promotes depression and early death. “The Hacking of the American Mind” explores how food companies and government policy deceived the public and turned food into a weapon of self-destruction Sugar and other addictive substances, as well as chronic use of social media, release dopamine that fuels addiction and ...Read More »
Brazil in Private: Neoliberal Globalists to Take Over National RichesGiving away Brazilian property to international bankers is certainly not part of the solution to get Brazil back to development. SAO PAULO – I recognize that private initiatives work much better than government sponsored ones, at least in Latin America. So, don’t take me wrong as you read the title of this article and hopefully the ...Read More »
CNNIAI can tell you from firsthand eyewitness experience, that there has been an ongoing, yet secretive, civil war among the highest departmental levels of American government for a very long time, perhaps since the end of the first civil American war (circa 1865), as the modern political “Red and Blue map” clearly denotes an almost ...Read More »
Corporatism 101Regular readers of this Corporatocracy series should have a firm grasp on the concept of Corporatism. However, the uninitiated might presume that a corporation is merely a vehicle for protecting the owners of the enterprise from the liability risks of conducting business. Much attention has been devoted to the economic conditions and aspects when examining ...Read More »
City Of London's Ownership Of American ColoniesThe misplaced reverence to the ill formulated U.S Constitution and hidden subjugation back to the City of London is one aspect of history that is not taught in government schools or discussed in institutes of higher education. This subject is probably new to most observers of the legacy from the Founding Father’s biggest mistake. Regular ...Read More »
Our State-Corporate Plantation Economy(image: Wikipedia) By: Charles Hugh Smith, Of Two Minds Blog We’ve been persuaded that the state-cartel Plantation Economy is “capitalist,” but it isn’t. It’s a rentier skimming machine. I have often discussed the manner in which the U.S. economy is a Plantation Economy, meaning it has a built-in financial hierarchy with corporations at the top ...Read More »
Big Brother in America is Now the U.S. Media (VIDEO)Journalism and a free, open media is another “check and balance on the three branches of Government and we don’t have that check and balance anymore.” – Shadow of Truth One of the hallmarks of a totalitarian political regime is control of the media. In 1996 president Bill Clinton signed into law the Telecommunications Act ...Read More »
Destructive Centralization And The GE Corporatist CultureEntrepreneurs’ versus the corporatists’ mode of business culture are separated by a vastly different view of enterprise. The former deems his work as innovative, creative and beneficial to customers. The later see the corporate organization as an institution end of itself. Competition makes the business pioneer sharp and driven, while any competitor is targeted for ...Read More »
Is TPP Dead or Dormant?The Obama administration went all out for TPP approval – a hugely secretive anti-consumer, anti-freedom, anti-environment, jobs-killing corporate giveaway race to the bottom. It’s all about greater than ever corporate empowerment under its rules, overriding domestic laws for maximum profit-making. Obama lied, claiming it aims to “promote economic growth; support the creation and retention of ...Read More »
China, the New Leader of the Corporate-Controlled Globalised World(The Real Agenda News) Many years ago, people used to tell me that one day, China would be the most powerful nation in the world; even above the United States. Of course, it was hard to imagine how that would happen and what it would mean. Today, as Donald J. Trump ascends to power, and ...Read More »
