False Flags

Trust In The U.S. Was Bombed Away (VIDEO)Trump employing a “wag the dog” strategy, in which he highlights his leadership on an international crisis to divert attention from domestic political problems, is reminiscent of President Bill Clinton’s threats to attack Serbia in early 1999 as his impeachment trial was underway over his sexual relationship with intern Monica Lewinsky. – Robert Parry, posted on ...Read More »
Parliament Attack “Staged” to Distract from Obama Wiretap Scandal (VIDEO)By: The Voice of Reason | We know by now exactly how our domestic intelligence agencies circumvent that ‘inconvenient’ law barring them from spying on American citizens domestically. This is the true collusion that the media doesn’t talk about – the collusion between the Western intelligence agencies to each monitor each other’s domestic activities. As ...Read More »
Orlando Nightclub Shooting "Victims" File Suit Against Mateen's Boss and Wife- A Psyop Trigger Event?Get used to it. We have the rest of our lives to make time to look into all the Obama psyop shooting events of the past 8 years (2008-2016). For anyone who still hasn’t figured out the true nature of these events and those who choose to live in denial about these events you have ...Read More »
London Attack: Terrorism, Other Type Street Violence or False Flag?Each time violent incidents occur in Europe or America, they’re automatically called terrorism – despite no credible evidence proving it. Last Wednesday’s incident in London left five dead, numerous others injured. Police lethally shot the alleged attacker. Dead men tell no tales. Weeks earlier, Britain’s senior counterintelligence officer Mark Rowley said UK security services run ...Read More »
Watching Pizzagate Researchers Get Sandy Hooked (VIDEO)It’s been said that what goes around comes around and there is no doubt that includes lies, deceit, maleficence and the consequence of allowing injustice and corruption. All of these energies repeatedly circulate around us. An important thing about thinking reasonably and exercising wisdom is understanding, or should I say, recognizing certain objective realities about ...Read More »
Fake Bomb Threats in 16 US Jewish CentersIn what appeared to be an orchestrated deception, a coordinated false flag, fake bomb threats were reported at 16 Jewish centers in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee. Police found no evidence of bombs in any of the centers. What happened occurred in the aftermath of America abstaining ...Read More »
Ft Lauderdale Shooting False Flag: Why Now? (VIDEO)Fort Lauderdale’s shooting hoax had several goals. Crisis actor ‘Esteban Santiago’ fake-attacked the Florida airport at a particular time — for a specific reason. Was the Ft Lauderdale airport false flag staged to push gun control? Or were the gun grabbers more scheming this time? By observing (famous gun grabber) Michael Bloomberg, we see why ...Read More »
Here's a Medical Reality Check For Solving the Next Suspected Fake Shooting Event (VIDEO)Let’s face it. Staged sloppy and laughably fake shooting events are now occurring regularly and in just the past week or so we’ve seen painfully not-so-organic events reported by the fake news mainstream media in exactly the way they always present events that they want to push on you. By repeating the same exact stories ...Read More »
Berlin’s Christmas Market Incident: Terrorism or False Flag?It’s too soon to know at this stage. It’s timing raises suspicions – coincidentally with: • Aleppo’s liberation; • Russian, Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers meeting in Moscow on ways to resolve Syria’s conflict diplomatically -America, Britain, France and Germany excluded; • the assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, a provocative political act; and • ...Read More »
Berlin’s Christmas Market Incident a Likely False FlagDiscount ISIS claiming responsibility. Germany along with America, other NATO nations and Middle East partners support the terrorist group. Why would it bite the hand feeding it? Makes no sense! Claims of responsibility lack credibility without verifiable proof. None so far exists. What’s known about Monday’s incident suggests false flag responsibility. They’re identifiable the way ...Read More »
Alex Jones Stop Lying! InfoWars Pushes 'Shooting' Hoax (VIDEO)Why does Alex Jones (Infowars) keep telling obvious lies and pretending fake shootings are ‘real?’ Doesn’t Alex Jones realize that if he keeps lying, his audience will switch to other channels and abandon Infowars? Most recently, the Russian Ambassador (Andrey Karlov) got fake-killed by fake shooter “Mevlut Mert Altintas” in Turkey. But Alex Jones says ...Read More »
The Greatest Terrorist State? It’s Not Iran or China(The Real Agenda News) Often times, the mainstream media calls Iran the greatest terrorist state in the world. The accusation is usually backed by the premise that Iran supports terrorist groups around the world to advance its interests. But what exactly is a terrorist state and what actions turns it into a greater offender than ...Read More »
Sandy Hook 'Parents' Caught at White House on Visitor Log BEFORE Newtown Hoax (VIDEO)How many Sandy Hook ‘parents’ visited the White House — before their kids got ‘killed’ in the Newtown school shooting hoax? The White House visitor log is public and it shows names matching many Newtown parents who visited, bizarrely, before their kids got killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School “shooting”. The White House log ...Read More »
Here Are 5 Psyop Tactics Being Employed to Get You to NOT Look At PizzaGate (VIDEO)Tactics being used in an attempt to silence researchers of the PizzaGate scandal. As we have seen in what appears to be an easily verifiable occult pedophilia ring revealed by Wikileaks in the John Podesta emails, a lot can be revealed very quickly to the human race. We have also now observed, as I mentioned ...Read More »
Older Entries »