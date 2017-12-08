Fast & Furious Scandal

Gun Used In Paris Terrorist Attacks Came From Obama’s Fast And Furious (VIDEO)By: The Voice of Reason | In the following video, Lee Ann McAdoo from Infowars reports on a recent Judicial Watch report that one of the guns used in the Paris terror attack has been traced back to Phoenix, the site of the Obama Administration’s gun-running experiment Fast & Furious. Unbelievable. Obama is obsessed with disarming ...Read More »
Future Fugitive Eric Holder Hosts ‘Lawyers For Hillary’ Party (VIDEO)By: The Voice of Reason | Is it just me, or does anyone else take issue with Eric Holder arranging what is essentially a private fund raiser for Hillary Clinton called, ‘Lawyers for Hillary?’ Incidentally, is it for her criminal defense fund or her campaign fund, and has that been “officially” designated as such? I’m not ...Read More »
Confirmed: Fast And Furious Docs Show Obama Admin Was Using The Program To Promote Gun ControlBy: Poor Richard’s News – It is what was widely suspected by cynical critics of the Federal government such as the writers of this blog, but now we have official confirmation that the Obama administration was using Operation Fast and Furious as an excuse to advocate for stricter gun control measures, even as the program ...Read More »
Obama Asserts Fast And Furious Executive Privilege Claim For Holder’s WifeBy: Judicial Watch – Judicial Watch announced today that it received from the Obama Department of Justice (DOJ) a “Vaughn index” detailing records about the Operation Fast and Furious scandal. The index was forced out of the Obama administration thanks to JW’s June 2012 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request and subsequent September 2012 FOIA ...Read More »
Judge Denies DOJ Request To Delay Release Of Fast And Furious Document ListBy: Katie Pavlich, townhall.com – U.S. District Court Judge John D. Bates has denied a request from the Department of Justice to delay the release of a list of Operation Fast and Furious documents being protected under President Obama’s assertion of executive privilege. The list, better known as a Vaughn index, was requested through a ...Read More »
Fast and Furious Guns Used to Kill Mexican Police ChiefNearly one year after Attorney General John Holder was exonerated in the Fast and Furious gunrunning scandal, the guns “lost” are still turning up in murder cases. This time a police chief in Mexico was killed with a weapon traced back to this program. This past September the Justice Dept. announced that it had finished ...Read More »
Report: DOJ Leaked Docs to Smear Fast & Furious Whistleblower, Says IGThe Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General published a new report Monday that confirms former U.S. Attorney for Arizona Dennis Burke leaked a document intended to smear Operation Fast and Furious scandal whistleblower John Dodson. The DOJ IG said it found “Burke’s conduct in disclosing the Dodson memorandum to be inappropriate for a Department employee ...Read More »
Those Who Don't Know History Are...The More Things Change… For those following the bouncing ball of current events, Benghazi, State Department whistleblowers, the IRS versus conservative groups, and the DOJ seizure of Associated Press phone records dominate the current news cycle. The process is always the same. A policy failure followed by a cover up, followed by carefully worded press ...Read More »
Impeach Eric Holder, Repeat Offender (VIDEO)“Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear.” – Harry Truman, ...Read More »
The Second Amendment is Not Up for Debate (VIDEOS)“Never trust a government that doesn’t trust its own citizens with guns.” – Benjamin Franklin After the president, with help from his fraternizers in the deceptive state-run media, somehow won his re-election campaign, (http://www.wnd.com/wnd_video/top-10-facts-proving-election-was-rigged) I thought it was important to note the first thing Obama and his administration did was turn its attention to the ...Read More »
"Things Just Keep on Getting Curiouser and Curiouser"“Things Just Keep on Getting Curiouser and Curiouser.” – Alice It’s a page right out of Louis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland as Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) has served up the encore to its Fast and Furious gun running to Mexico debacle that culminated in the death of US Border Patrol Agent, Brian Terry, in ...Read More »
Holder Begs Court to Stop Document Release on Fast and FuriousAttorney General Eric Holder and his Department of Justice have asked a federal court to indefinitely delay a lawsuit brought by watchdog group Judicial Watch. The lawsuit seeks the enforcement of open records requests relating to Operation Fast and Furious, as required by law. Judicial Watch had filed, on June 22, 2012, a Freedom of ...Read More »
10 Disastrous Consequences of the Drug WarThe war on drugs is America’s longest war. It has been 40-plus years since Nixon launched our modern “war on drugs” and yet drugs are as plentiful as ever. While the idea we can have a “drug free society” is laughable, the disastrous consequences of our drug war are dead serious. While it might not ...Read More »
Demand A Real Plan - Disarmament Leads To Democide (VIDEO)A response to celebrity endorsed “Demand A Plan” This hard-hitting public service announcement exposes the truth about government violence against the People: DEMOCIDE is the #1 cause of death in our world. DEMOCIDE = mass murder committed by governments, usually after disarming the People. 290,000,000 people have been killed by governments, and U.S. Senators like ...Read More »
