The Economic End Game ContinuesIn November of 2014 I published an article titled 'The Economic End Game Explained'. In it I outlined what I believed would be the process by which globalists would achieve what they call the "new world order" or what they sometimes call the "global economic reset." As I have shown in great detail in the past, the
How The Elite Dominate The World – Part 5: The Endgame Is Complete And Utter Global DominationDo you want your children and grandchildren to grow up in a global socialist "utopia" in which everything about their lives is micromanaged by bureaucrats working for a worldwide system of government instituted by the elite? To many of you this may sound like something out of a futuristic science fiction novel, but the truth
Catalonian Independence & Media Misdirection (Updated)Clubbing the elderly for voting . . . Saudi Arabia? . . . North Korea? . . . China? No. "Civilized" Western Europe, Member of the European Union, fourth largest economy there . . . Spain. Claiming to be a democracy as much as "Hannibal Lecter" claims to be a sane vegetarian, Spain's state
Why The Battles Against Liberalism, Globalism And The New World Order Are All RelatedDo you love liberty and freedom? If you ask that question to people randomly on the street, you are going to get the same answer over and over again. Everyone wants liberty and freedom, but what they don't understand is that there is an inverse relationship between the size of government and the amount
Red China is a Creation of GlobalistsIf one is blind to the truthful account of history, understanding of current events will never break the mind controlled barrier of sanitized awareness. The globalists or whatever synonym name you choose personifies the forces behind the screens that shape the political, economic and cultural impositions on the world. China has not been immune to
The Latest on the JFK Assassination–Brother Bart
The Globalist One World Currency Will Look A Lot Like BitcoinThis week the International Monetary Fund shocked some economic analysts with an announcement that America was "no longer first in the world" as a major economic growth engine. This stinging assertion falls exactly in line with the narrative out of the latest G20 summit; that the U.S. is fading away leaving the door open for countries like
6 Manufactured Problems That Are Behind 6 Major Globalist AgendasProblem reaction solution, the Hegelian Dialectic is that process the globalist ruling class have chosen to use as the primary tool to constantly change society in the direction they want it to go. They manufacture a problem, focus on that problem, then sell the solution. The solution is always the very thing that drives their
A War On GlobalismHave you ever wondered why Donald Trump is so deeply hated by the elite? It isn't because he is a Republican. In fact, there are lots of Republicans out there that the elite absolutely love. The truth is that the reason the elite have such deep animosity toward Trump is because he is fighting their
10 Tools Needed By Globalists In Final Run At One World GovernmentWe all know to build a house you need to have the right tools. Not having the right tools makes the difference between success and failure. So then what tools might the globalists be using right now to advance their plans for a one world government, the so called new world order and global enslavement?
It is Trump Against the WorldThere is no doubt that the Paris Climate Accord is about everything but the climate or the environment. Put simply, the United States does not need the Paris Accord to become environmentally friendly and neither do the countries that stick to the agreement need the United States to carry out what they see as their
Mayor Of LA Admits Network Of Cities "Across the World" Will Bypass Nation State Structure (VIDEO)The global government planned long ago by the ruling elite is very much on schedule and today the Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti served testament to this by announcing that despite president Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, which has nothing to do with America or helping Americans, the city of Los Angeles
Trump Delays Globalist Takeover of Commerce and EnvironmentThe US President blocked initiatives that sought globalist control of environmental policy and international commerce. The more complicated G7 of the last years has ended up being an exercise of diplomatic juggling. After two days in search of time to reach consensus in order not to damage the fragile relations with the United States, great
John Barbour on Jim Garrison & JFK AssassinationJohn Barbour, often known as the "Godfather of Reality T.V.", weighs in on his decades long investigation into the JFK assassination, focusing on many important overlooked facts of Jim Garrison's controversial investigation. Debuting a new documentary on this subject, on the upcoming 100th birthday of president John Kennedy (May 29, 2017), The Sleuth Journal's Bart Sibrel
