High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program

Is Covert Geoengineering Steering The Polar Vortex? (VIDEO)This is just a quick update to show a huge amount of chemtrail aerosols were sprayed, to keep the jetstream notch, or "Polar Vortex", in place, and on schedule. This shows 2 1/2 days of jetstream development and how Mother Nature is trying to bring rain to California, but the Haarp and Chemtrail operators, won't
Is A HAARP Weather Weapon Causing The California Drought? (VIDEO)By: Truthstream Media.com – Radar events off the West Coast show why California is steeped in drought. Here's a look at several events on the West Coast radar that definitely beg the question of whether or not we are all living in a James Bond movie where the weather is no longer a natural occurrence
Was HAARP A Factor In The Fukushima Earthquake? (VIDEO)By: Dane Wigington, geoengineeringwatch.org – Compelling evidence has just been released by "The HAARP Report" in regard to the potential use of the global ionosphere heater installations to trigger the devastating Japanese earthquake of 2011. For many, the notion that this kind of power is even possible is beyond what they are willing to believe.
Global Weapons And Military Weather Modification: Chemtrails, Atmospheric Geoengineering And Environmental WarfareDeveloped in 1988 by the United Nations Environment Programme and the UN's World Meteorological Organization, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) just published its Fifth Assessment Report [1] and maintains its silence on military weather modification applications which continue to skew the data. "Extreme weather and climate events" are linked to climate change while
Did the HAARP Facility Really Shut Down?Chief Editor's Note: According to ARRL, the HAARP facility has been abandoned and will be shut down, due to lack of funding and is in the hands of the U.S. Air Force. Is this true? Has the control just shifted? Is this just a distraction? There's no better way to make people look the other
Chemtrails, Wireless and YouNext time you're on a cellphone looking up at those long lingering plumes spreading across the sky, you might decide to end that call. If you spot any cell towers, roof-mounted transmitters or high-voltage power lines within a mile of your location, you may wish to evacuate the area immediately. And once home, you
U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Confirms HAARP's Ability to Manipulate AtmosphereFew government research programs have produced as many questions and as much speculation as the High-Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP). From the potential of HAARP to disrupt and control communications to the possibility of controlling the weather and creating natural disasters, the sophistication of HAARP and the extent to which it is being used
HAARP Technology 2.0 Wrecking Our Environment?Are miniaturized versions of the world's largest ionospheric heater (HAARP) all around us modifying the weather? Have electromagnetic frequency generators been installed over major fault lines waiting to trigger massive earthquakes? Has our military developed a super weapon that can vaporize entire cities with lightning from the ionosphere? There is evidence that technology exists and
Destructive Weather Patterns And HAARP - Scientists Investigate A Possible Connection (VIDEO)With the aftermath of hurricane Sandy still fresh in the minds of Americans, many are questioning the possible link between destructive weather patterns and the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) in Alaska. Several researchers who study the science behind HAARP have come forward with concerns about the disruptions this technology causes in the
Global Ionospheric Heater Inventory – HAARP is Only One of Many (Video)HAARP is a weapon of mass destruction. Radio Waves strong enough to cause earthquakes are controlled by the U.S. military. It's the largest ionospheric heater in the world. Capable of heating a 1000 square kilometer area of the ionosphere to over 50,000 degrees. It's also a phased array. Which means it's steer-able and those waves
Hurricane Sandy Geoengineering Ongoing Updates « GeoEngineering Exposed (VIDEOS)Reported Information– Meteorologist, Scott Stevens Interviewed on A. Jones _____________________________________________ 10-28-2012 Intellicast Update – Ooperation HAMP, DHS Aerosol Geoengineering of Hurricane Sandy 10/28/2012 – MODIS Satellite 1730 UTC (12:30 PM EDT) At 12:30 EDT Aerosol dumps and persistent aerosol trails visible in all areas, most obviously over Maine, NH, VT and off-shore Electromagnetic Aerosols visible
Geoengineering Crimes Front and Center: Hurricane SandyAlmost everyone likes games. If not as an adult then likely as a kid you enjoyed playing games, and why not? Games are intended to be fun and entertaining. Games usually come with some kind of rules and instructions to simplify your understanding on how to play well and get a high score or beat
Chemtrails Used For Corporate Profits, Weapons And Depopulation AgendasOn the surface, weather control (manipulation) appears to be a good idea – except for one thing – it's really quite deadly! Why would anyone (in their right mind) think that spraying toxic chemicals (chemtrails) – into our atmosphere – is a good idea? So, the question remains, why do you think "chemtrails" and other
Swedish Official Admits Toxic 'Chemtrails' Are Real, Not a Wild Conspiracy TheoryThose long, white streams of persistent, cloudy haze commonly blasted into blue skies by unmarked airplanes are not your typical contrails, says Swedish Green Party leader Pernilla Hagberg. As reported by the Swedish paper Katrineholms Kuriren, Hagberg, the first major political leader to come forward on the issue, has openly admitted that these unusual cloud
