Trump Is Right About Major Media Fake NewsDeplorable media scoundrels deliver all fake news, all the time, on domestic and geopolitical issues mattering most. Especially in times of war like now, journalism the way it should be is the first casualty – truth-telling considered anathema. Disinformation and Big Lies substitute. So-called television news is an abomination, an embarrassment to air, carpet-bombing viewers ...Read More »
Creating War While Leading Through Opposition! (VIDEO)Fake News Media is “the enemy of the American People.” –President Donald Trump There is less than 21% approval rating for the American media. The reason is that people in this country understand that it is nothing more than fake and contrived news! Yet, they remain in the present, continuing to lie and to ...Read More »
America's Secret Civil War (CIA vs. Citizens)I can tell you from firsthand eyewitness experience, that there has been a secret, “under the table”, civil war in America for a very long time, perhaps since the end of the historical first “American Civil War” circa 1865, as the modern political “Red and Blue” map clearly denotes the almost identical dividing lines in ...Read More »
How the Perfect Scenario For a Zika Virus Psyop Scare Is Slowly EvolvingThe Zika virus narrative concocted by first the medical “officials” in Brazil, the WHO (World Health Organization) and repeated by the mainstream media dating back to 2014 has taken many turns. All along, those pushing the Zika virus narrative have been faced with the dilemma of having to figure out how to overcome the real ...Read More »
Neocons Win! Mainstream Media Criticism Of Trump Comes to Screeching Halt With Missile Attack On Syria! (VIDEO)According to mainstream media president Trump, even if for a day, is no longer Hitler. He is no longer a threat to the world now that the Trump administration has been officially compromised by the Neocon war hawks who have been (along with their partners on the Liberal Left) trying to undermine Trump since ...Read More »
The Scoundrel Media Lying Machine in Action on SyriaAs expected in the aftermath of Tuesday’s chemical weapons attack in Khan Sheikhoun, killing scores, injuring many more, media scoundrels pointed fingers the wrong way. Despite no evidence suggesting it, Assad was falsely blamed for what happened – declared guilty by accusation, ignoring what’s most obvious. Dark forces wanting him ousted alone benefitted from the ...Read More »
Fake News and Real Money (VIDEO)But the most brilliant propagandist technique will yield no success unless one fundamental principle is borne in mind constantly and with unflagging attention. It must confine itself to a few points and repeat them over and over. Here, as so often in this world, persistence is the first and most important requirement for success. – ...Read More »
You Will Never Hear These Truths Discussed In The MainstreamThe general public truly lives in two separate worlds. We have the world of the mainstream media, popular culture and political rhetoric; a world which constantly and desperately seeks to twist or destroy any legitimate measure of reality, leading people into a frenzied fog. Then, we have the world of concrete facts; an ugly, brutal ...Read More »
Who Controls the (Alternate) “Reality” in America?Who’s really got the power in America? Most people are living in an alternate reality created by those with the biggest platforms. Individual “reality” is defined by what people believe to be true more than what actually exists. A firmly held opinion can create such a vast cognitive dissonance that many people can actually witness ...Read More »
The Loony Professor and the Desperation of the State-Controlled Media (VIDEO)“Some people are asking which news sources I trust, and all I can say is that I read/watch/listen very widely, from mainstream, corporate owned sources (The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes) as well as The Atlantic, National Public Radio, and various local and alternative sources with different political perspectives.” –Melissa ...Read More »
Harvard’s Fake Guide to Fake News SitesIs this what parents pay $63,000 annually for tuition, room, board and fees – so their children can be ill-served and ill-taught? Following the 2014 Obama administration Kiev coup, replacing democracy with fascist dictatorship, Harvard expressed concern about nonexistent “Russian aggression.” Some faculty members called for US military intervention. Not a word about US-supported putschists ...Read More »
How to Lose Track of the Big Picture In America Today and Create Your Own "Truth"The first chapter in my book ‘The Art of Overcoming the New World Order’ is titled ‘How to stay perfectly brainwashed in the matrix’. I pose this set of instruction to demonstrate that we as humans make big decisions every day and no matter how much we try to escape reality and live in an ...Read More »
Donald Trump the Foreign Agent(The Real Agenda News) Donald J. Trump is not a career politician, but he has been around politicians and the world of politics for a long time. He said it himself during the campaign. He used to lobby politicians to get favours. He is an outsider in the sense he never occupied a public position, ...Read More »
Big Brother in America is Now the U.S. Media (VIDEO)Journalism and a free, open media is another “check and balance on the three branches of Government and we don’t have that check and balance anymore.” – Shadow of Truth One of the hallmarks of a totalitarian political regime is control of the media. In 1996 president Bill Clinton signed into law the Telecommunications Act ...Read More »
