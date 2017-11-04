Catalonian Independence & Media Misdirection (Updated)Clubbing the elderly for voting . . . Saudi Arabia? . . . North Korea? . . . China? No. “Civilized” Western Europe, Member of the European Union, fourth largest economy there . . . Spain. Claiming to be a democracy as much as “Hannibal Lecter” claims to be a sane vegetarian, Spain’s state ...Read More »
Operation Temperer - U.K. Will Likely Institute Martial Law Measures Within A YearAfter the Manchester suicide bombing only two weeks ago I warned my readers that the repetition of terror attacks is breeding complacency within the public, in Europe most acutely. It is not uncommon now for attacks killing dozens to be forgotten within a week of the event. The news feeds are awash in distraction, and ...Read More »
50 Years After the ‘Summer of Love’ - Prepare for the Summer of Hate (VIDEO)By: Stefan Verstappen, China Strategies | Practical advice on how to stay safe during crime, violence, riots, and martial law. Recent events indicate that the hatred and violence, that has been simmering since the Trump win, will explode when the weather turns hot. Already we have seen dozens of riots where activists are chanting for ...Read More »
Coming Soon to a City Near You: The U.S. Military’s Plan to Take Over AmericaBy: John W. Whitehead, Rutherford.org | “Our current and past strategies can no longer hold. We are facing environments that the masters of war never foresaw. We are facing a threat that requires us to redefine doctrine and the force in radically new and different ways. The future army will confront a highly sophisticated urban-centric ...Read More »
Hillary Coup Attempting To Steal Presidency From Trump On December 19th Or January 6th (VIDEO)By: The Voice of Reason | About a week ago, Michael Snyder published an article at the Economic Collapse Blog titled, “It Is Like A Nuclear Bomb Went Off In The Prepping Community.” To briefly summarize the article, essentially it said that in the months leading up to the 2016 election, the “prepping” community ...Read More »
U.N. Says They Will Soon Occupy America: “Going Door-to-Door Taking Guns…” (VIDEO)My fellow patriots, do you realize that from the time of this writing, there are only 22 days left until the day we cast our ballots (however meaningless they may be) for the next President of the United States? The case can very easily be made, that in 23 days, we’ll know whether the United ...Read More »
New Documents Reveal Plans For Martial Law And FEMA Camps Exposed (VIDEO)By: The Voice of Liberty | This post has links to over 1,500 pages of government documents on Martial Law and FEMA Camps. There is NO DOUBT it won’t get your complete attention… It wasn’t that long ago on May 31st, 2016, Barack Obama took time out of his extremely busy schedule to deliver an ...Read More »
French Army Prepares For Civil War To Purge ‘Undesirables’; U.S. Next? (VIDEO)By: The Voice of Reason | For anyone who isn’t completely brainwashed by all the non-stop propaganda being pumped out into society in virtually every aspect of our lives, the warning signs are there that life as we know it not just in the United States, but across the entire globe is teetering on the ...Read More »
Clock Running Out Before United States Devolves Into Armed Revolt? (VIDEO)By: The Voice of Reason | “How likely is the 2016 election to spark an armed revolt across America?” Why ask? Because the article below with a lot of input from Mike Adams at Natural News does an excellent job of explaining how each side is likely to respond to the eventual outcome of the election, ...Read More »
Government Prepares to “Quarantine” YOU (VIDEO)Three weeks ago, I reported how the United States Government is issuing numerous Executive Orders regarding the path of succession of various department heads, down to the eighth degree, in the event that persons one through seven are simultaneously killed or resign. Two weeks ago, I wrote about how the German government issued their first ...Read More »
New Obama Executive Order Allows For U.N. And Drone Strikes On U.S. Citizens (VIDEO)By: The Voice of Reason | What if I told you that on July 1, 2016, for the first time in U.S. history, President Obama signed an executive order that allows for the US military to use force against American citizens? Well, he did, and just so there’s no confusion or anyone whining about “conspiracy,” here’s a ...Read More »
Search Results Yields Nothing! - Officially No One In America Is Upset Or Concerned About LockdownThis may sound strange but I did a comprehensive online search attempting to research a topic that has been bothering me for long. I wanted to know if anyone in America is upset about “lockdown”. You know, “lockdown”, the brand new term the ruling elite officially snuck on every single American during the Boston bombing ...Read More »
Martial Law Convoys Sent To Baton Rouge, Dallas And St. Paul BEFORE Shootings (VIDEO)By: The Voice of Reason | My fellow Americans… Please do not believe what you see and hear on television from the mainstream media. Most Americans today are well conditioned by the mainstream media to accept what they are told without questioning anything. Furthermore, Americans are conditioned to laugh and ridicule anyone who DOES question ...Read More »
Pentagon Approves U.N. Use Of Force Against American Civilians (VIDEO)By: The Voice of Reason | But… But… the folks at the “fact checking sites” said these were all being shipped overseas…. Then again, they never did have an answer for why there were guys with helmets and construction gear in lots of the trucks… but who knows, maybe their sources told them the soldiers were ...Read More »
Older Entries »