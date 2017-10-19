MK Ultra & Mind Control

Total Individual Control Technology: Insider Exposes How You and Your DNA are Being TargetedTotal Individual Control Technology is a nefarious type of EM (Electromagnetic) and V2K (Voice to Skull) weaponized technology that is being experimented with and deployed against segments of the American population. Those attacked by this electronic stalking are known as TIs (Targeted Individuals). Recently another brave whistleblower has stepped forward to expose it. Bryan Kofron (who formerly used the alias of Justin Carter) is ...Read More »
The CIA and HollywoodJoseph McBride is an American film historian, biographer, screenwriter, and professor in the Cinema Department at San Francisco State University. McBride has published eighteen books since 1968, including acclaimed biographies of Frank Capra, John Ford, and Steven Spielberg. His most recent work is “Two Cheers for Hollywood“, which reveals the past and present propaganda uses ...Read More »
Mainstream Science now Resembles CIA Mind Control Programs to Wipe MemoriesBy: Aaron Kesel, Activist Post | Years of research on mice proves that scientists can weaken or strengthen particular memories from the brain or outright delete inherited memories, the Guardian reported. Scientists hope that the new discovery could potentially be used to help those with cognitive decline or post-traumatic stress disorder by removing fearful memories. “We can use the same approach ...Read More »
20 Declassified Files that Prove Governmental Crime and Conspiracy – Part 1Declassified files are useful in a world where truthtellers and open-minded investigators are shut down, censored and accused of being “conspiracy theorists.” Our world is fast becoming a digital censorship grid, where corporate technological behemoths like Google (who own YouTube) and Facebook rig algorithms (which control search engine results and news feeds) to elevate the information they ...Read More »
Collectivist Mind Control: “Save the Planet”By: Jon Rappoport, No More Fake News | “The planet wouldn’t need saving if willing prosecutors had gone after high-level criminals (corporate, banking, war-mongering) with hammer and tongs. Now, the very people who escaped such prosecution have emerged as the leaders of the ‘save the planet’ movement. That’s called a clue.” (The Underground, Jon Rappoport) The word ...Read More »
The Latest on the JFK Assassination–Brother Bart- Thank you for your kind support. Donate * Shop on Amazon by clicking on the Button below Bart Sibrel is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com When you want to ...Read More »
Did They Really Walk on the Moon 48 Years Ago on the Very First Attempt? (VIDEO)Ever wonder why they claimed to have walked on the moon, on the very first attempt (even though, right here on earth, Mt. Everest and the South Pole took numerous tries before success), allegedly accomplishing this amazing feat with antiquated 1960’s technology (while today a cell phone has one million times the computing power ...Read More »
“They” Can’t Read Your Thoughts … Right?Mind control technology is far advanced beyond what we know. And, thanks to certain whistleblowers and researchers, what we already know is truly scary. The worldwide conspiracy is all about control, and controlling your mind is one of its ultimate goals. This doesn’t mean just controlling the flow of information into your mind (via censorship and ...Read More »
Rare Footage Shows US and British Soldiers Getting Dosed with LSD in Government-Sponsored Tests- 1958-1964 (VIDEO)By: Open Culture | We’re usually right to reserve judgement when it comes to conspiracy theories. But the reason they often sound plausible is a compelling one: What we do know about the secret activities of agencies like the CIA, FBI, KGB, NSA, etc. often points to a surreal, nefarious, extra-legal dimension full of plots ...Read More »
Remembering Robert Kennedy's Lost PresidencyIn this week’s episode of End Times Radio, Bart Sibrel and Bob Wilson interview Fernando Faura about the untimely death of presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, as outlined in his compelling book “The Polka Dot File“. Click HERE or below to watch. Brother Bart Donate Shop on Amazon by Clicking on the Button Below Bart Sibrel is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC ...Read More »
JFK's 100th Birthday (Video)In this week’s episode of End Times Radio, Bart Sibrel and Bob Wilson interview Michael Marcades about the mysterious death of his mother, Melba Marcades, who tried to prevent JFK’s assassination just days before it happened, and who was murdered for attempting to do so. They will also discuss the spiritual consequences for our nation, and ...Read More »
John Barbour on Jim Garrison & JFK AssassinationJohn Barbour, often known as the “Godfather of Reality T.V.”, weighs in on his decades long investigation into the JFK assassination, focusing on many important overlooked facts of Jim Garrison’s controversial investigation. Debuting a new documentary on this subject, on the upcoming 100th birthday of president John Kennedy (May 29, 2017), The Sleuth Journal’s Bart Sibrel ...Read More »
Victim of Neuro-Experimentation Rohinie Bisesar Reports Abuse in Canadian Jail SystemBy: Ramola D, The Everyday Concerned Citizen | (Breaking News Update from Mr. Byer based on court proceedings, 2/13/2017, included at end of article.) Rohinie Bisesar, the striking and talented 41-year-old Canadian woman accused of fatally stabbing a 28-year-old health worker, Rosemary Junor in December of 2015, appeared in a Toronto court on February 8, ...Read More »
The Strange, Satanic World Of NSA Mind Control (VIDEO)The surveillance society is a secretive apparatus of intrusion and deception. An enigma within a disinformation perception of reality is at the core all activities of spooks. One of the most pervasive and all reaching agencies is the NSA. The National Security Agency officially is a cryptologic intelligence agency whose primary function is Signals Intelligence Directorate (SID), ...Read More »
