Occupy Movements

Controlled Opposition – The Hidden Hand Of Misdirection“The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.” -Vladimir Lenin This concept eludes public awareness to a scary degree. It’s similar to the reality of false flag operations, the epitome of carefully planned societal manipulation by unseen forces who have no regard for the human condition other than to control it ...Read More »
Not 99%You shout this at the top of your lungs as if you know what it means. Although, if you really are rebelling – that is cutting yourself from the cord of tyrants – you are most certainly not 99% of the population. 99% may not be implementing the agenda of psychopaths, but 99% of us ...Read More »
NYPD Lied Under Oath To Prosecute Occupy ActivistAn Occupy Wall Street activist was acquitted of assaulting a police officer and other charges on Thursday after jurors were presented with video evidence that directly contradicted the NYPD’s story. Michael Premo was found innocent of all charges this week in regards to a case that stems from a December 17, 2011 Occupy Wall Street ...Read More »
When Did The Truth Go Out Of Style?For some reason, in the last decade it was entirely more popular to discuss 9/11 truth than it is now. Recently, it’s been very rarely brought up among even the alternative media, even with the likes of Alex Jones and his Infowars. Organizations like this deserve a lot of credit for starting the fires in ...Read More »
Join Occupy Monsanto In St. Louis!The World’s Most Hated Corporation won’t be feeling the love at its annual shareholders meeting this year. On Jan. 31, anti-GMO activists will descend on Monsanto’s global headquarters to protest the company’s evil ways. One of those activists, who also happens to be a Monsanto shareholder, will go inside the meeting to present a shareholder resolution ...Read More »
OWS Activists Called Domestic TerroristsUS history is littered with repressive laws. Constitutional protections and civil liberties have been targeted. The 1798 Alien and Sedition Acts restricted First Amendment freedoms. So did the 1917 Espionage Act, 1919 anti-communist Palmer raids, 1934 Special Committee on Un-American Activities, its House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) successor, FBI COINTELPRO crackdowns, 1996 Anti-Terrorism and Effective ...Read More »
Occupy Wall Street Takes to Agorism and Starts a “Peoples Bailout”Occupy Wall Street is raising money so they can buy up debt at random and pay it off, in a brilliant campaign of radical agorism. Members of Occupy Wall Street have recently started an effort called “Rolling Jubilee” and the stated mission on their website is to: “buy debt for pennies on the dollar, but ...Read More »
Rage Against Austerityby Stephen Lendman, Contributor to The Sleuth Journal The criminal class in Washington is bipartisan. Together they planned force-fed pain. They met secretly. They mandated poverty, unemployment, homelessness, and hunger during hard times. They did it when vital help is needed. Officially it’s called “austerity.” Obama calls it “shared sacrifice.” In other words, ordinary people ...Read More »
Anonymous Group to Launch Revolution Events in London and D.C.Today, the Paulding County Republican Examiner was notified by the organization, Anonymous, a loosely associated hacktivist group that they plan two revolution campaign protests both in Washington, D.C. and London, England. They state that the campaigns will be peaceful but it remains to be seen if any anarchist activities arise. The first Operation Jubilee (OpJubilee) ...Read More »
NNC & Lendman Interview: Occupy Wall Street, US Sham Electoral Process, So-Called Arab Spring, Zionism, & Money PowerBy Stephen Lendman Contributor for The Sleuth Journal Iran’s NNC News Interviews Lendman NNC’s Iman Soleimani conducted the interview. Occupy Wall Street, America’s sham electoral process, the so-called Arab Spring, Zionism, and money power were discussed. NNC (Namavaran Network Corporation) initially operated as a cultural and publishing institute. It trained bilingual journalists working with foreign ...Read More »
Reflections And Warnings - An Interview With Aaron Russo (VIDEO)In an historic final interview, filmmaker and music promoter Aaron Russo goes in depth on the insider-knowledge given to him by a member of the Rockefeller family. Russo was told– prior to 9/11– of plans to stage terror attacks, invade foreign nations, and kickstart a high-tech police state control grid that would track the populations’ ...Read More »
You Can Take Action Now, Against the NDAA (PETITIONS)Stop the NDAA Journalist Chris Hedges Sues the Obama Administration over the NDAA Tell Congress to fix the NDAARead More »
Federal Appeals Court Decimates Constitution, Rules Government Can Indefinitely Detain Citizens At WillThe Leviathan, through its various bureaucracies and branches, is continuing to chip away at our Constitution, most recently in the form of a ruling from a federal appeals court claiming that, under the Obama administration’s most recent and most onerous National Defense Authorization Act, American citizens can be held indefinitely. The ruling by a three-judge ...Read More »
