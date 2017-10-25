Breaking News

Pole Shift

Pole Shift | poleshift-460x298 |

September 23 - Just Another Day

Posted on September 20, 2017 by bbcc
Pole Shift | | As you are reading this on an “Alternative Media” website, then you probably have heard a bit of hype regarding September 23, 2017, as potentially being a day of religious “End Times” significance. On this day, the position of the stars, as seen from earth, appear in such a way that some believe it is a ...Read More »

Solar Eclipse MEANING

Posted on August 21, 2017 by bbcc
Pole Shift | | On Monday, August 21st, 2017, America will experience a Solar Eclipse unlike any since 1776, in that the path of “totality” (100% darkness, about seventy miles wide) will stay completely inside of the United States only.  As the America only eclipse of 1776 signified the birth of the “United States”, the America only eclipse of ...Read More »

Planet X - More Real than You Think (VIDEO)

Posted on March 17, 2017 by bbcc
Pole Shift | | The last article I wrote, “Planet X in 2017 or 2022 ?”, I felt needed a bit more information and clarification. Thusly, you might consider this essay and the video presentation below Part 2 of the previous article. I have but a few really close friends. One is in Iceland, another other is in Israel. ...Read More »

Planet X - The Ultimate Tribulation (VIDEOS)

Posted on September 23, 2013 by bbcc
Pole Shift | | “In the Last Days there will be a great tribulation, unequalled in all of world history. Unless those days are shortened, no one will survive.” Matthew 24:21-22 {Videos at End in References} Many people know or suspect that some sort of “tribulation” is headed our way. Economic, social, political, international, or geological, are some of the ...Read More »

Destructive Weather Patterns And HAARP - Scientists Investigate A Possible Connection (VIDEO)

Posted on November 15, 2012 by wblanks
Pole Shift | | With the aftermath of hurricane Sandy still fresh in the minds of Americans, many are questioning the possible link between destructive weather patterns and the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) in Alaska. Several researchers who study the science behind HAARP have come forward with concerns about the disruptions this technology causes in the ...Read More »

Global Warming Stopped 16 Years Ago, Reveals Met Office Report Quietly Released...and Here is the Chart to Prove it

Posted on October 18, 2012 by wblanks
Pole Shift | |   The figures reveal that from the beginning of 1997 until August 2012 there was no discernible rise in aggregate global temperatures This means that the ‘pause’in global warming has now lasted for about the same time as the previous period when temperatures rose, 1980 to 1996 The world stopped getting warmer almost 16 years ...Read More »

Jesse Ventura: HAARP (VIDEO)

Posted on October 5, 2012 by admin
Pole Shift | | Jesse Ventura and his team head to Alaska to investigate the purpose of the HAARP installation.In a remote region of Alaska, a special government research center is said to be testing the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program, which, some believe, allows radio waves to be developed as a potential weapon. If true, these radio ...Read More »