When the Rockefeller Trilateral Commission Exposed its own SecretBy Jon Rappoport, No More Fake News | Now and then, I republish an explosive interview with two Rockefeller Trilateral Commission members, highlighting how much political power can be controlled in a few hands. People often misunderstand how the game works. In the area of US foreign policy, for example, they focus on the long-standing rats’ ...Read More »
When The Elite Showed Its HandBy: Jon Rappoport, No More Fake News | In a minute, I’m going to print a stunning 1978 conversation between a US reporter and two members of the Trilateral Commission. I discovered the conversation in the late 1980s, and ever since then, I’ve been looking at it from various angles, finding new implications. Here, I ...Read More »
The Secret Founding Of America And Why It Matters TodayBy: Paul Adams – He who controls the past controls the future. He who controls the present controls the past. – George Orwell In his book, The Secret Founding of America: The Real Story of Freemasons, Puritans & The Battle for the New World, Nicholas Hagger analyzes the two groups that founded the United ...Read More »
Nixon, Rockefeller, IG Farben, And Global ControlTo learn why Richard Nixon was really blown out of the White House, you could begin with the infamous Nazi chemical/pharmaceutical cartel, IG Farben. The cartel that pushed Hitler over the top into power in Germany. One of its lasting legacies is the multinational corporation expanded to titanic proportions. Farben didn’t just buy smaller companies, ...Read More »
The Pyramid of Our SocietyThe intent of this article is to put in general terms what our fabricated society has been transformed into, how it happend and all of the nuts and bolts that are currently holding this system together. I won’t get into the details of each point I make, but I have included many links for easy ...Read More »
Bilderberg Authoritarianism Destroys Humanity (VIDEO)“It is difficult to re-educate people who have been brought up on nationalism to the idea of relinquishing part of their sovereignty to a supra-national body.” -Prince Bernhard Knowing the accuracy of historical reality is difficult, but accepting the truth in that chronicle is almost impossible for most people to accept. This reluctance to deal ...Read More »
The Power Behind The New World Order (VIDEO)Must see film! This Paul Flynn film covers the political & spiritual New World Order, the grand conspiracy so many claim to understand. Flynn traces the ideology back to its roots in Alice Bailey’s writings, lays out the future, and even outlines a way out. There is a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so ...Read More »
U.S.-EU Trade Deal is the Foundation For a New Global Economic OrderThe U.S. and EU have agreed to launch negotiations on what would be the world’s largest free trade deal. Such an agreement would be the basis for the creation of an economic NATO and would include trade in goods, services and investment, as well as cover intellectual property rights. There are concerns that the U.S. ...Read More »
33 Conspiracy Theories That Turned Out To Be True (VIDEOS)Most people can’t resist getting the details on the latest conspiracy theories, no matter how far-fetched they may seem. At the same time, many people quickly denounce any conspiracy theory as untrue … and sometimes as unpatriotic or just plain ridiculous. Lets not forget all of the thousands of conspiracies out of Wall Street like ...Read More »
Council on Foreign Relations Plan for Global Governance in 2013It is incredible that mention of a one-world government in many circles is still considered to be conspiracy talk. Fortunately, the global political awakening that arch-globalist Zbigniew Brzezinski has referred to is forcing ever-increasing justifications for their use of globalist language. One would hope that a relatively new Council on Foreign Relations initiative that is ...Read More »
Bilderberg Elite Angry Over “Constant Exposure”According to veteran journalist Jim Tucker, Bilderberg elitists are furious over the “constant exposure” the secretive group is receiving in the European media, forcing members to consider the unprecedented step of holding the organization’s annual meeting in the United States for two years running. The US corporate media routinely ignores what would normally be considered ...Read More »
Beyond NAFTA: Shaping the Future of North American IntegrationIn a move that signalled the importance placed on the NAFTA partnership, Mexico’s new president visited the U.S. and Canada before his inauguration. This was seen as a step forward in further strengthening political, economic, energy and security ties between all three countries. Other recent high-level meetings and policy papers are also shaping the future ...Read More »
Fight The New World Order with Global Non Compliance (VIDEO)Understand your enemy, and understand the weapons they use. Then use those same weapons against them. The money system is the head of the snake. Cut the head off the snake and the rest of it will whither and die. There need be No violence, no guns, no banners, no slogans, no group think, just ...Read More »
