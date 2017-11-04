U.S. Customs and Border Protection Reveals Next Level of Biometrics at AirportBy: NICHOLAS WEST, Activist Post | Over the last month, some very stark writing has appeared on the wall regarding the advancement of mandatory biometric IDs being imposed for U.S. air travelers. On May 19th I reported on a new program initiated by Delta Airlines at Minneapolis-St. Paul airport to have automated baggage kiosks for ...Read More »
Fast Food Employees Replaced By Self-Serve Kiosks, But The TSA Is Hiring Actual ClownsSurvival Saturday is a round-up of the week’s news and resources for folks who are interested in being prepared. This Week in the News This week’s headline sounds more like Saturday Night Live than Survival Saturday, but unfortunately, it’s all too real. If you happen to be looking for a job, prospects aren’t looking too good out ...Read More »
The TSA Spent $1.4 Million On An App That Only Cost This Guy $10 To Reproduce (VIDEO)By: Clarice Palmer, The Anti-Media | The International Business Machines Corporation, commonly known as IBM, has been named in a series of reports tied to the TSA’s “randomizer” app. Though many news sources have focused on the cost of the app, few have looked deeper into the relationship between Washington D.C. and IBM’s powerful lobbyists. ...Read More »
Atlanta TSA Failed To Catch Man With Loaded Gun On Airplane (VIDEO)The Transportation Security Agency is responding after a big security failure at one of America’s busiest airports. A man says he brought a loaded gun through security at Atlanta’s airport and boarded a Southwest flight without anyone stopping him. Blake Alford says he didn’t know the gun was in his bag until he arrived at ...Read More »
TSA Screeners At DIA Manipulated System To Grope "Attractive" Men’s GenitalsA CBS4 investigation has learned that two Transportation Security Administration screeners at Denver International Airport have been fired after they were discovered manipulating passenger screening systems to allow a male TSA employee to fondle the genital areas of attractive male passengers. It happened roughly a dozen times, according to information gathered by CBS4. According to ...Read More »
TSA Now Training Armed Officers (VIDEO)The hour is definitely getting late, America. Why is the mainstream media still pretending like the case is still being made for arming the TSA, meanwhile the Federal Business Opportunities official government website is filled with agency contracts for TSA agents to train at firing ranges within a certain mile radius of major airports nationwide? ...Read More »
The TSA/DHS Police State Expands To Biometric Iris And Fingerprint Scans At AirportsBy: massprivatei.blogspot.com – New York-based CLEAR, has iris and fingerprint scanning kiosks at TWELVE airports with more to follow! They verify travelers’ identities through fingerprint and iris scans which are integrated into the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) existing Pre-Check system. CLEAR iris scanner: CLEAR fingerprint scanner: Irony: Earlier this month I reported how the TSA/DHS thinks terrorists own & operate mall ...Read More »
TSA To SPOT Terrorists By Scanning Facial Expressions (VIDEO)The TSA thinks it can spot a terrorist from our involuntary facial expressions. As part of the TSA’s Screening Passengers by Observation Techniques (SPOT) program, thousands of “behavior detection” officers scrutinize the behavior of travelers in airport screening areas in an attempt to identify anyone who may pose a security risk. If they identify someone exhibiting ...Read More »
TSA Jails Innocent Traveler When He Asks To File A ComplaintAPPARENTLY, working as a supervisor for the Transportation Security Administration at Philadelphia International Airport comes with a perk: You get to throw people in jail for no good reason and still keep your job. If that’s not the case, why is Charles Kieser still employed by the TSA? Roger Vanderklok had the misfortune of going ...Read More »
Reporter Stopped By TSA Agent Who Didn't Know District Of Columbia Is In US (VIDEO)It’s something most students learn in elementary school — the United States is made up of 50 states and the District of Columbia. But Channel 9’s Justin Gray found out it’s a lesson that an Orlando agent with the Transportation Safety Administration seems to have missed. Gray, who lives in Washington, D.C., was flying out ...Read More »
TSA Allowing Illegals To Fly Without Verifiable ID, Says Border Patrol UnionMCALLEN, Texas—Illegal aliens are being allowed to fly on commercial airliners without valid identification, according to the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC). “The aliens who are getting released on their own recognizance are being allowed to board and travel commercial airliners by simply showing their Notice to Appear forms,” NBPC’s Local 2455 Spokesman, Hector Garza, ...Read More »
Coming Soon: TSA Mind Reading Scanners To Catch Terrorists (VIDEO)A clip from a new Discovery Channel special envisages a day in the near future where the TSA will deploy mind reading technology to catch “terrorists” and police will subject suspects to memory scans in order to determine guilt.Read More »
The Case For Abolishing The TSAHappy Memorial Day! This past weekend is one of the year’s busiest for air travelers, with the AAA forecasting that 2.6 million people will travel by plane sometime between Thursday and Monday, up from 2.4 million last year. That means 2.6 million people will be reminded yet again of the unremitting awfulness of the TSA, which ...Read More »
TSA Orders 116 Pounds Of High ExplosivesYesterday, the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) awarded City Chemical LLC a contract to fulfill for 510 bottles of 500 grams (255 kg / 116 pounds) of Potassium Chlorate (KClO3 ) for $21,746.40. The chemical is used for many things but is most well-known for making a high explosive material known as a Sprengel explosive. The TSA has yet to prevent or terrorist attack ...Read More »
