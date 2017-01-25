Spicy Mushroom Stir Fry Recipe with a Savory Twist

If you want a fast and delicious vegan dinner tonight, try this Indian-inspired spicy mushroom stir fry with garlic, black pepper, and chives. I found the recipe on One Green Planet but modified it slightly to use organic ingredients. It’s a great vegan side dish that goes well with just about anything and, best of all, it only takes 10 minutes to prepare.



Spicy Mushroom Stir Fry Recipe

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: 8 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Serves: 2-3

Equipment

Sauté pan

Large roasting pan

Garlic slicer or shredder

Ingredients

2 tbsp organic cooking oil of your choice

1/2 tsp organic mustard seeds

1 tsp organic cumin seeds

1 or 2 organic red chilies, crushed

1 medium-sized organic red onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves organic garlic, thinly sliced

2 cups organic baby bella mushrooms, thickly sliced or quartered

Himalayan crystal salt to taste

1/2 tsp fresh ground organic black pepper

2 tsp organic cilantro, chopped

1 tsp organic chives, chopped

Juice of one half organic lime

Directions

Heat oil on medium heat for 1 minute in a sauté pan. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds to the pan. Cook until the mustard seeds begin to crackle. Add red chilies and red onions. Sauté for 3 to 4 minutes or until the onions wilt and begin to crisp at the edges. Stir in mushrooms and cook for another 4 minutes. Add Himalayan crystal salt, black pepper, cilantro, and chives. Mix well. Squeeze in lime juice and serve.

Interesting Facts About Mushrooms

If you read the nutritional information on a package of mushrooms, you’ll notice that some contain vitamin D and some don’t. When exposed to sunlight, mushrooms produce an active form of vitamin D. Most commercially grown mushrooms are raised indoors, in the dark, and lack the nutrient. Some growers expose their mushrooms to artificial ultraviolet light to induce vitamin D synthesis. [1]

Mushrooms are the only plant source of vitamin D. Meat is the only other food source of vitamin D. [1]

Mushrooms contain the same form of vitamin B-12 as meat. [1]

Mushrooms have umami—a meaty, savory flavor and one of the five basic tastes. If you have a craving for meat and salt, try a mushroom dish. It might satisfy those cravings. [1]

Mushrooms are a terrific source of copper, potassium, folate, and niacin (B3). [2]

Foraging for mushrooms in the wilderness, also known as mushroom hunting, is fun but it’s important to exercise caution. Many poisonous mushrooms are nearly identical to safe varieties.

Do you appreciate the health benefits of mushrooms? What are your favorites? Share your experience and leave a comment below!