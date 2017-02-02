The Strange, Satanic World Of NSA Mind Control (VIDEO)

The surveillance society is a secretive apparatus of intrusion and deception. An enigma within a disinformation perception of reality is at the core all activities of spooks. One of the most pervasive and all reaching agencies is the NSA. The National Security Agency officially is a cryptologic intelligence agency whose primary function is Signals Intelligence Directorate (SID), which produces foreign signals intelligence information, and the Information Assurance Directorate (IAD), which protects U.S. information systems. The General Accounting Office defines the nature of the structure of the NSA.

“The National Security Agency (NSA) is a combat support agency within the Department of Defense (DOD) established by presidential directive in 1952. NSA has two separate missions: signals intelligence and communications security. For signals intelligence, NSA manages all U.S. signal collection and processing and produces signals intelligence in accordance with DOD and DCI priorities. For communications security, NSA provides leadership, products, and services to U.S. agencies that need to protect their information and communication systems from foreign exploitation. NSA is headed by a three-star flag officer, who reports to the Secretary of Defense. About 80 percent of the NSA workforce is civilian.”



A relative comparison, back in 1996 and pre 911 government of the size and disclosed budgets of intelligence agencies, indicates the colossal scope of the NSA. Casual public observers got an introduction to the world of surreptitious surveillance in the movie Enemy of the State or from news reports that their smart phones are actually tracking devices, even when turned off. But an unbelievably weird episode of freakish propositions, resembling a flick The Men Who Stare at Goats sequel gone mad, lurks in the bowels of restricted files on an Exaflop Supercomputer.

Have you ever heard of Lt. Col. Michael A. Aquino? Aquino as high priest of the temple of set, arguably the world’s most prolific satanic institution and a former disciple of Anton LaVey (founder of First Church of Satan), is reportedly a master psychic, good at psionics, and rumored the highest ranking member of the NSA. The NSA site lists former Directors and has General Keith B. Alexander, United States Army as the current head of the agency.

Are we supposed to believe that a devil worshipper can serve at the highest levels of the military industrial security complex? Can such claims be credible?

Michael Aquino, Satanic Mind-Control Cults Aquino- NSA Devil Worshiper Long Range Takeover & Satellite Mind Control

View the video Michael Aquino, Satanic Mind-Control Cults and the Aquino NSA connection to enrich your confidence in the work of the intelligence communities. Bizarre at the least, but Jeffrey Steinberg of Executive Intelligence Review sheds light on From PSYOP to MindWar: The Psychology of Victory in How Military PsyOps Plan to Control your Mind.

“The “MindWar” paper was disturbing, for reasons beyond its fascistic and occultist content. For one thing, Colonel Vallely’s co-author was a PSYOP Research & Analysis Team Leader named Maj. Michael A. Aquino. Furthermore, Vallely and Aquino’s MindWar scheme is remarkably similar to the Total Information Awareness (TIA) program launched by the Donald Rumsfeld Pentagon, under the direction of Irangate figure Adm. John Poindexter. Ostensibly, the Total Information Awareness global propaganda and mega-data-mining plan was scrapped after a series of negative news stories, but Pentagon sources have reported that the program was merely “taken into a black box.”

Mind War paper by NSA Gen. Michael Aquino

EDUCATE YOURSELF: PROJECT BLUEBEAM

Watch the video about this military Mind War paper and then EDUCATE YOURSELF: PROJECT BLUEBEAM for the application of the tenants of these projects. Aquino writes in November 2003 in the introduction addendum to his original Mind War paper the following:

“With the arising of the Internet in the 1980s, however, Mind War received an entirely unexpected – and somewhat comic – resurrection. Allusions to it gradually proliferated, with its “sinister” title quickly winning it the most lurid, conspiracy-theory reputation. The rumor mill soon had it transformed into an Orwellian blueprint for Manchurian Candidate mind control and world domination. My own image as an occult personality added fuel to the wildfire: Mind War was now touted by the lunatic fringe as conclusive proof that the Pentagon was awash in Black Magic and Devil-worship. Now that this absurdly comic opera has at least somewhat subsided, I thought that it might be interesting to make a complete and accurate copy of the paper available, together with an Introduction and some historical-hindsight annotations to place it in reasonable context. After all it did – and perhaps still does – have something worthwhile to say. Within the U.S. military, PSYOP has habitually been relegated to a back-seat as a “force multiplier”. The principal strategic decisions are made in consideration of traditional political and military interests and goals. Only then is PSYOP invited to the table, to help achieve already-agreed-upon missions more efficiently. MindWar reverses this sequence. Psychological means for achieving victory – essentially through convincing the enemy that he really wants to bring his national policies into harmony with ours – are fashioned in support of basic political goals. The use of “ordinary” military force (bombs, bullets, etc.) is regarded as a “last resort” in circumstances wherein MindWar by itself fails”.

The crucial question avoided by the military and intelligence community is who actually is the enemy? The recent announcement of the top brass switch at CIA and the Department of Defense illustrates that the wheels of coordinated policy remain the same. The Washington Post reports, “Petraeus’s nomination triggered some grumbling among CIA veterans opposed to putting a career military officer in charge of an agency with a long tradition of civilian leadership.”

The funnel effect of protecting favored covert projects and sharing denial of information among agencies continues. But, what never ceases is the onward march for greater control over the minds and behavior of citizens, since they are seen as the enemy of the totalitarian Pentagon structure that obeys the unlawful orders of their oligarchic masters. If this system of false patriotism is not Devil-worship, then what would you call devotion to a technocratic regime that directs their surveillance apparatus as a means to deceive and subjugate the local population?

The NSA is more dangerous to the ordinary citizen than the clandestine operatives that play their spy games. PSYOP is more pervasive domestically than internationally. The target of the black art that NSA electronics employ is designed to read your email, listen to your phones and monitor your travel activities. Cyberspace databases are core functions that the National Security Agency uses to create archives on individuals. Just who are the lunatics when a government routinely monitors every aspect of behavior?

Allowing a wing nut like Aquino access to the secretive corridors of cryptologic intelligence might seem strange, but promoting PSYOP as a useful tool against domestic populations is the very definition of a sinister society.

The mere idea that a Project Bluebeam is a plausible strategy option in the PSYOP world of government officials should scare the bejesus out of you. Project Bluebeam is designed to usher in the New World Order with a one-world government, a one-world army, a one-world religion, a cashless society and micro-chipped populations controlled by a central computer. The elite of the world would not be subject to this fascist control system but would run it and enjoy its spoils.

The NSA is well positioned to do the housekeeping of the database. If a Michael Aquino is part of the military information management infrastructure used to be the data depository of centralized regimentation, why would it be so preposterous for that same government to use satanic practices in the performance of their assignments?

Rational individuals, schooled in historic investigation, should not automatically dismiss the length and depths that evil rulers use to enslave societies. If the subject of mind control interests you, consider a review of the NSA Mind Control and Psyops. The theme of this material addresses methods used to influence and manipulate thinking and behavior.

“Subliminal Implanted Posthypnotic Suggestions and Scripts Using Acoustically Delivered and Phonetically Accelerated Posthypnotic Commands without Somnambulistic Preparation in the Subject for Intelligence and Counterintelligence Applications by the United States National Security Agency.”

Another source to review is Domestic Surveillance and Mind Control Technology. Under NSA Signals Intelligence Use of EMF Brain Stimulation, another diabolical technique is examined.

“Without any contact with the subject, Remote Neural Monitoring can map out electrical activity from the visual cortex of a subject’s brain and show images from the subject’s brain on a video monitor. NSA operatives see what the surveillance subject’s eyes are seeing. Visual memory can also be seen. RNM can send images directly to the visual cortex, bypassing the eyes and optic nerves. NSA operatives can use this to surreptitiously put images in a surveillance subject’s brain while they are in R.E.M. sleep for brain-programming purposes.”

The NSA Ft. Meade complex is more imposing than the CIA Langley operation. The illicit skullduggery and Sub Rosa elements that dominate your lives are occult disciples. Aquino may just be idolizing what other NSA practitioners are hiding beyond closed doors. Thomas Reynolds, played by Jon Voight in Enemy of the State said: “The only privacy that’s left is the inside of your head”, may have been asleep at the switch during his RNM sessions.

“The uncanny attraction of the Third Reich – Nazi Germany – lies in the fact that it endorsed and practiced both dynamism and life-worship without end and to a world-shaking degree of success.” — Michael Aquino

Subscribe to The Sleuth Journal Newsletter for Daily Articles! Email *