Short Summary on How Obama Forged His Birth Certificate (VIDEO)

(image: Youtube screenshot)

How did Obama forge his Hawaii Birth Certificate? Watch to see how his fake Birth Certificate was cobbled together using pieces of other Hawaii Birth Certificates!

This 3-minute summary shows how Obama’s fake identification was created — using pieces of another (source) document from Hawaii.

Carl Gallups (host of freedom friday, weby) narrates this 3-minute summary of how Obama’s Birth Certificate was forged.

In December 2016, Sheriff Arpaio revealed absolute proof that Obama’s Birth Certificate is 100% fake. Arpaio and Zullo also revealed one source document used to forge Obama’s fake identification — the Hawaii Birth Certificate of Johanna ah’nee.

 
Barry Soetoro

    • Micah Chastain

      No information at all about the author of this article – therefore it has zero credibility.