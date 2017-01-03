Short Summary on How Obama Forged His Birth Certificate (VIDEO)

How did Obama forge his Hawaii Birth Certificate? Watch to see how his fake Birth Certificate was cobbled together using pieces of other Hawaii Birth Certificates!

This 3-minute summary shows how Obama’s fake identification was created — using pieces of another (source) document from Hawaii.

Carl Gallups (host of freedom friday, weby) narrates this 3-minute summary of how Obama’s Birth Certificate was forged.

In December 2016, Sheriff Arpaio revealed absolute proof that Obama’s Birth Certificate is 100% fake. Arpaio and Zullo also revealed one source document used to forge Obama’s fake identification — the Hawaii Birth Certificate of Johanna ah’nee.



Barry Soetoro