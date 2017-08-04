Syria Calls for Ending US-Led Terror-Bombing

In letters to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and current Security Council president, Syria’s Foreign Ministry called for ending the US-led coalition, operating illegally on its territory without Damascus or SC permission.

Since September 2014, US-led coalition warplanes have been terror-bombing Syrian infrastructure, government sites, and government forces – on the phony pretext of combating ISIS.

Civilians are being massacred daily. America and its rogue allies flagrantly violate SC Res. 2253 – calling for an asset freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo, along with criteria for combating terrorism, not supporting it.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry accused the US-led coalition of “commit(ting) massacres (of) civilians through conducting systematic airstrikes on the provinces of Raqqa, Hasaka, Aleppo and Deir Ezzor on a daily basis since the beginning of its illegitimate interference on September 23rd, 2014 with the aim of providing support to the armed terrorist groups,” the Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

“(T)errorism could not (flourish) without the unlimited support provided by the Coalition’s member states to the terrorist organizations, particularly the ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra.” “The Ministry renewed condemnation, in the strongest terms, of the international coalition’ crimes against civilians and its attacks on the infrastructure, the economic, services and oil facilities and the public and private properties in Syria which claimed the lives of innocents and caused huge material damage.”

US-led terror-bombing along with so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) terrorists it supports are systematically raping and destroying Raqqa.

Civilians are being massacred daily by aerial and ground attacks. Infrastructure, residential areas, mosques, schools, hospitals and virtually everything else in the city is being destroyed or heavily damaged.

Essentials to life are in short supply or unavailable, including food, water and medical care. Virtually every family has lost a loved one, friend or someone they know.

Atrocities committed by the SDF go unreported, including cold-blooded murder, forced displacements, and abductions, youths forced into armed service. Resistance means death.

According to the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), nearly 500 attacks on vital civilian targets occurred through June 30 alone – largely by US-led terror-bombing.

Washington flagrantly violates Security Council Resolution 2139 (April 2016), stating:

“(A)ll parties (must) immediately cease all attacks against civilians, as well as the indiscriminate employment of weapons in populated areas, including shelling and aerial bombardment…”

Mass slaughter and destruction is part of Washington’s plan to control northern Syria, using it as a platform to seize more territory – on the phony pretext of combating ISIS America created and supports.

