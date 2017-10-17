Syrian Forces Liberate ISIS Stronghold

Earlier, ISIS shifted its stronghold from Raqqa to Deir Ezzor province, headquartered in Al-Mayadeen, aided by Washington – supporting the terror group, not combating it as falsely claimed.

At midday local time October 14, AMN news reported Al-Mayadeen’s liberation after days of fierce fighting, saying “until a few hours ago (the city was) the Islamic State’s de facto capital.”

Syrian forces liberated it early Saturday morning local time, elite Tiger Forces involved, an important achievement.

Remaining ISIS terrorists “abandoned the city, fleeing south prior to being encircled several days ago and/or crossing to the eastern shore of the Euphrates River,” AMN reported.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) also reported the news, saying ISIS took significant casualties. Much of its weapons and equipment were destroyed, many of its fighters killed.

Syrian forces are pursuing its remaining elements, wanting them all eliminated. Mine-clearing operations in the city began.

During operations to take the city this week, Russian submarines fired 10 Kalibr cruise missiles on ISIS sites, aiding Syrian forces, killing many of its fighters, destroying command posts, weapons, munitions and equipment, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The US-supported terror group controls less than 8% of Syrian territory, General Sergey Rudskoy told reporters. Syrian forces liberated Al-Mayadeen around five weeks after breaking ISIS’ siege of Deir Ezzor.

Separately, Syria’s Foreign Ministry demanded the “immediate” withdrawal of hostile Turkish forces from the country – days after its troops illegally entered Idlib, pretending to be combatting terrorists Recep Tayyid Erdogan supports.

Syria’s ministry condemned “blatant (Turkish) aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and a flagrant violation of international law and norms.”

Last week, Erdogan announced the operation, saying it’s to support the so-called Free Syrian Army, infested with terrorists he, Washington and NATO support.

He also falsely claimed the operation is part of supporting area de-escalation, he breached by invading Syrian territory he wants annexed to Turkey.

Al-Nusra and allied terrorists largely control the area. They’re not party to the Idlib de-escalation zone agreement.

Erdogan pretends to support resolving conflict in Syria while waging it for his own self-interest.

Most important is freeing Syria from Washington’s imperial presence – a scourge responsible for years of mass slaughter and destruction.

