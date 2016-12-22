Syrian Offensive Underway to Liberate Palmyra

Losing Palmyra a week ago to thousands of US-backed ISIS terrorists was an embarrassment to Syria and Russia after liberating the city in March.

Repeating the process is well underway, involving a major ground offensive with Russian aerial support to eliminate Palmyra’s terrorist infestation, supported by Washington and its rogue allies.

According to AMN News, Syrian forces “capture(d) several sites from the Islamic State terrorists on Saturday night, marking a swift end to the terrorist group’s two week long offensive.”

Within days, government and allied forces “will likely attempt to reach the outskirts of the Mahr Oil Fields, where they hope the Syrian Arab Army’s elite ‘Tiger Forces’ can take over the operation to expel the remaining terrorists in the area.”

More reports to follow as updated information is available. Damascus and Moscow prioritize Palmyra’s liberation, achieving it likely in the coming days.

Separately, at least 14 US-led coalition military officers, aiding terrorist fighters in Aleppo, were captured on Saturday – 8 from Saudi Arabia, others from Qatar, Turkey, Jordan, Morocco, Israel and America, possibly more from America, Britain, Germany and France.

Damascus-based Syrian journalist Said Hilal Alcharifi reported on the capture as follows, saying:

“Thanks to information received, Syrian authorities discovered the headquarters of high ranking western officers in the basement of an area in East Aleppo and have captured them alive.” “Some names have already been given to Syrian journalists, myself included. The nationalities are US, French, British, German, Israeli, Turkish, Saudi, Moroccan, Qatari etc.” “In light of their nationalities and their rank, I assure you that the Syrian government has a very important catch, which should enable them to direct negotiations with the countries that have tried to destroy them.”

Capturing them provides more evidence of how America and its rogue allies support the scourge they claim to oppose.