Breaking News

Technotyranny: The Deep State’s Spy Secrets Revealed (VIDEO)

Posted by
Date:
in: Civil Rights, Government, Government Corruption, Multimedia, National Security Agency, Science & Technology, Sleuth Journal, Special Interests, Surveillance

Technotyranny: The Deep State’s Spy Secrets Revealed (VIDEO) | nsa-surveillance | Civil Rights Government Government Corruption Multimedia National Security Agency Science & Technology Sleuth Journal Special Interests Surveillance

By: Rutherford Institute

The government has become an expert in finding ways to sidestep what it considers “inconvenient laws” aimed at ensuring accountability and thereby bringing about government transparency and protecting citizen privacy. Indeed, it has mastered the art of stealth maneuvers and end-runs around the Constitution. It knows all too well how to hide its nefarious, covert, clandestine activities behind the classified language of national security and terrorism. And when that doesn’t suffice, it obfuscates, complicates, stymies or just plain bamboozles the public into remaining in the dark. Case in point: the National Security Agency has been diverting “internet traffic, normally safeguarded by constitutional protections, overseas in order to conduct unrestrained data collection on Americans.” It’s extraordinary rendition all over again, only this time it’s surveillance being outsourced instead of torture.

Copyright © 2017 The Rutherford Institute
Submit your review
1
2
3
4
5
Submit
     
Cancel

Create your own review

Technotyranny: The Deep State’s Spy Secrets Revealed
Average rating:  
 0 reviews
Subscribe to The Sleuth Journal Newsletter for Daily Articles!

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint Friendly

About The Author

    Related posts