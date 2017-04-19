Three-Month-Old “Terrorist Baby” Summoned To US Embassy In London For Interview

By: Lily Dane, The Daily Sheeple |

Yes, you read that headline right.

Because his grandfather accidentally checked the wrong box on a visa waiver form, a three-month-old boy was forced to appear at the US embassy in London for an interview.

From The Guardian:

Harvey Kenyon-Cairns had been due to fly to Orlando in Florida for his first overseas holiday, until his grandfather Paul Kenyon made the error on a visa waiver form. On the part of the Esta form which reads “Do you seek to engage in or have you ever engaged in terrorist activities, espionage, sabotage, or genocide?” Kenyon ticked yes instead of no. He only learned of his error when his grandson’s travel was refused. “I couldn’t believe that they couldn’t see it was a genuine mistake and that a three-month-old baby would be no harm to anyone,” said the 62-year-old.

Okay, first of all…how likely is it that an actual terrorist would answer YES to that question anyway?

Also – of all entities – government agencies should be VERY aware that clerical errors occur and humans do make mistakes. You’d think “someone in charge” would take that into consideration here.

But, no. Of course, common sense did not prevail. Baby and family had to make a 10-hour round trip to the embassy to be questioned by officials.

Kenyon said the mix-up cost him an extra £3,000 ($3,800), as the new visa didn’t arrive in time for the family’s flights:

“It was a very expensive mistake, but I was hoping the US embassy would realise that it was just a simple error without us having to jump through all the hoops.”

Regarding how the interview went, Kenyon said,

Baby Harvey was good as gold for the interview and never cried once. I thought about taking him along in an orange jumpsuit, but thought better of it. They didn’t appear to have a sense of humour over it at all and couldn’t see the funny side. He’s obviously never engaged in genocide, or espionage, but he has sabotaged quite a few nappies in his time, though I didn’t tell them that at the US embassy.

Baby Harvey and his parents ended up being a few days late for their Florida vacation because of the error.