US-Supported Terrorists Call for Ending Russian Support for Assad

Rex Tillerson wants Russia to agree on establishing no-fly zones in Syria – meaning we fly, you don’t, an unacceptable notion.

Terrorists comprising the so-called Free Syrian Army (FSA) want UN authorities establishing a nationwide ceasefire – to stop Russian support for Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russian aerial operations, intelligence, and ground support, including special forces deployed to the country, are crucial for any hope to eventually free Syria from the scourge of US-supported terrorism.

According to Fars News, “Russian special forces in Syria are tactical reconnaissance, forward air control, light fire support (i.e. snipers, anti-tank guided missile teams and mortar detachments) and operational advisor(s).”

They’ve been involved in the liberation of Palmyra and elsewhere in the country. They’re “equipped with state-of-the-art weapons, equipment and modern technology.”

According to Syrian military sources, they’re involved with government forces to liberate Deir Ezzur from ISIS control. Al-Hadath news said Moscow will deploy additional troops to Syria if Damascus requests them.

Details of Russian operations remain secret for security reasons. During a press conference in Hamburg, Putin reiterated support for Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity, adding:

“The future of Syria and the political future of President Assad should only be determined by the Syrian people.”

His comments came in response to Rex Tillerson, saying he has “no (future) role” in Syria, a notion Russia and international law reject.

Washington, NATO, Israel and their rogue allies oppose Syrian liberation, wanting endless war, regime change, balkanizing the country, isolating Iran, and initiating efforts to replace its sovereign independence with pro-Western puppet rule.

Separately, Sergey Lavrov called defeating terrorism and constitutional revisions top priorities for discussion in Geneva peace talks, saying:

Along with combating and eliminating the terrorist threat, “(a) constitution is something that, in the long run, should reflect all concerns of all ethnic, religious and political groups in Syria and that is to ensure balance of interests of each of these groups.”

Implementing de-escalation zones is vital “to normalize relations within the framework of the ceasefire between government troops and armed opposition forces, (along with) creat(ing) conditions for them to stop fighting against each other and consolidate their efforts to rebuff terrorism.”

On Monday, a seventh round of Geneva talks began. More Astana talks are planned.

So far, no breakthroughs were achieved because Washington wants war, not resolution.

