Terrorists Are Terrorists and Not Rebels in Syria

Waging war depends on disinformation, deception and Big Lies – used to justify the unjustifiable.

Conflict in Syria isn’t civil. All anti-government forces are US-supported terrorists. Names of different groups don’t matter.

They’re all cut out of the same cloth. Their aims are pure evil. They can’t exist without foreign support. State actors bear full responsibility for turning Syria into a charnel house.

After over six years of war, hundreds of thousands are dead, mostly defenseless men, women, children, the elderly and infirm – millions internally or externally displaced.

Their struggle is ours. The same goes for their counterparts in other US war theaters – victims of imperial viciousness.

What country will America attack next? How many more millions will die or suffer unspeakable human misery? How long will it take before full-blown tyranny rules the United States, fantasy democracy dispensed with altogether.

On April 20 in Damascus, independent journalists visiting Assad’s political and media advisor Bouthiana Shaaban explained that “terrorist(s) (are) terrorist(s) and not…rebel(s).”

Falsely characterizing them is part of the West’s great deception, manufacturing false legitimacy for pure evil.

“(T)he main problem lies in the misleading (anti-Syria) media, (creating) a wall which separates the Western citizen from the reality of events” on the ground, Shaaban explained.

The April 4 false flag CW attack in Khan Sheikhoun and Trump’s April 7 aggression, striking Syria’s Shayrat airbase, are two of the latest examples.

Assad had nothing to do with the attack, killing scores including dozens of children, injuring many others.

Russia and Iran called for an independent “unbiased investigation” into what happened, involving OPCW experts and others from Russia, Western countries and regional ones.

According to Sergey Lavrov, efforts to block the Russian/Iranian proposal indicate “those who are taking such attempts have unclean conscience.”

“Evidence (is) multiplying that this was an orchestrated event…(T)here are too many discrepancies in the (official Western) version.” Their officials are blocking “steps that could help establish the truth about what happened.

Separately, Lavrov said it’s “evident…that…false information” about the Khan Sheikhoun incident is part of “the longstanding…regime change” plan. “I’m sure that we must prevent it,” he stressed.

Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif denounced Trump’s Khan Sheikhoun attack as “an act of aggression against a sovereign nation.”

On Thursday, Russia’s Armaments Non-Proliferation and Control Department director Mikhail Ulyanov explained “no steps (so far) have…been taken…to investigate” the April 4 CW incident.

Blaming Damascus for happened is “groundless,” he stressed. He blasted Britain and Washington for claiming Syrian culpability is “absolutely certain.”

“We heard them say the same things” ahead of Bush/Cheney/Blair’s 2003 Iraq invasion.

Assad said his government formally asked UN authorities “to send a delegation in order to investigate what happened in Khan Sheikhoun.”

“Of course till this moment they didn’t send (any) because the West and the US blocked any delegation from coming” – wanting hard truths about what happened suppressed, proving Syria had nothing to do with what happened.

OPCW British nationals said samples from Khan Sheikhoun indicated sarin or a similar toxin was used in the April 4 attack – despite not visiting the site first hand, invalidating their claim.

What happened was a state-sponsored “false flag,” Assad stressed – to blame his government and justify Trump’s aggression.

On April 16, he tweeted: “Our military is building and is rapidly becoming stronger than ever before. Frankly, we have no choice!”

Is he planning to unleash it more aggressively on humanity than already – to justify the unjustifiable at a time America’s only enemies are invented ones?