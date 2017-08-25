Breaking News

The CIA and Hollywood

Joseph McBride is an American film historian, biographer, screenwriter, and professor in the Cinema Department at San Francisco State University. McBride has published eighteen books since 1968, including acclaimed biographies of Frank Capra, John Ford, and Steven Spielberg. His most recent work is “Two Cheers for Hollywood“, which reveals the past and present propaganda uses of the film industry as directed by the Central Intelligence Agency.

In this week’s episode of “Conspiracy Corner News“, Bob Wilson and Bart Sibrel interview McBride about his insightful book.  Just click HERE or below to enjoy.

