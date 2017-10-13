The Greatest Conspiracy

Breaking News

Many fans of “Alternative Media”, including myself, are continually swept away by one fascinating “Conspiracy Theory” after another.  I believe the good reason for this, is that we are mutual Truth Seekers, and when the Truth about any subject is revealed from the mire of lies surrounding it, a great satisfactory sense of revelation is felt, rightly so.  Nonetheless, puzzle after puzzle, as habitually alluring as they are since childhood, can also serve a distraction from the Greater Truth . . .

Last week I stumbled upon an excellent video on Youtube by creator “End Time Survivors“.  As a fellow Believer in the Biblical view of things, this short presentation (linked below) reminded me that while seeking the Truth in all things can be useful, it is important to always remember the Greater Truth, that of a finite earthly life, the personal Judgement to come thereafter, and the complete necessity to be prepared for it, in order to take hold of the only Truly important thing, that of Eternal Life.

Brother Bart-

“End Time Survivors” Channel

Bart Sibrel is an award winning filmmaker, writer and investigative journalist who has been producing movies and television programs for over 30 years.

