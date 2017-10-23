Tillerson Conceals Rape of Raqqa, Meets with Saudi Monarch

Washington pretends to be combating the scourge of ISIS it supports.

Tillerson tried concealing it, hypocritically accusing its fighters of “dramatically undermin(ing) stability in Iraq, Syria and the broader Middle East, and pos(ing) a threat to international peace and security” – failing to explain with active support from Washington, using its fighters as imperial foot soldiers, providing them with weapons, munitions, aerial and other support.

ISIS couldn’t exist without foreign backing, Washington its main ally, pretending otherwise.

Tillerson “congratulate(d) the Syrian people and (terrorist-infested) Syrian Democratic Forces…on the liberation of Raqqa.”

A separate article explained the city’s rape and destruction, not liberation, tens of thousands of civilians massacred, terror-bombing continuing for months, residential areas targeted, most ISIS fighters redeployed to Deir Ezzor, Syrian ground forces and Russian aerial operations smashing them.

Washington’s rape and destruction of Raqqa was a Nuremberg-level high crime, one of many by US forces in the region and elsewhere, millions of casualties caused in multiple theaters, many more daily.

Tillerson: “Over the last seven months, millions of people have been liberated from ISIS’ brutal rule and working with our partners on the ground we are setting the conditions to enable people to return home.”

Fact: Syrian and allied forces, greatly aided by Russian airpower, alone liberated thousands of square miles of territory from terrorists supported by Washington and its rogue allies.

Fact: They want endless war and slaughter continued, not ended, Russia the only major power going all-out for peaceful conflict resolution.

Fact: Tillerson’s job includes suppressing information about US aggression in multiple theaters, pretending America seeks peace and stability – nowhere, including at home.

Trump’s leading diplomat is on a Middle East trip, visiting Gulf States, reportedly seeking to ally Saudi Arabia and Iraq against Iran.

On Saturday, he arrived in Riyadh, Monday his next stop in Qatar. Trying to form a Saudi/Iraqi alliance against Tehran before wasn’t accomplished, Tillerson’s efforts unlikely to be more successful than earlier attempts.

Iran and Iraq are allies, not adversaries, Tillerson and other US officials unlikely to turn them against each other.

Washington spent decades raping and destroying Iraq, infiltrating the country with ISIS terrorists, perhaps more coming to massacre Iraqis in other parts of the country.

Tillerson represents Washington’s imperial agenda, allied with NATO, Israel and other regional rogue states, fundamentally against peace and stability, waging permanent wars.

He’s participating in the inaugural Saudi Arabia-Iraq Coordination Committee meeting in Riyadh, capital of the despotic regime, the most ruthless among Arab states.

Shia-majority Iraq and Sunni-run Saudi Arabia make strange bedfellows, adversaries for decades, suspicious of each other’s intentions, Riyadh a regime no one can trust, Iraq led by US-installed puppet Haider al-Abadi.

Both countries had no formal diplomatic relations from 1990 to 2015, tenuous ones now.

Iran is a reliable ally, Riyadh and Washington regimes to fear, not trust.

Submit your review 1 2 3 4 5 Check this box to confirm you are human. Submit Cancel Create your own review Tillerson Conceals Rape of Raqqa, Meets with Saudi Monarch Average rating: 0 reviews