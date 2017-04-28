Tower of Greed

Ladies and Gentlemen, I have to tell you, today may be the saddest day of my life. If you have not read, in full, Meet The Secretive Group That Runs The World, please stop here and read, in full, the article that should change your view of our world and the way you conduct business. I’ll wait here for your return…

Over the past seven years I have dedicated myself to reading, studying and doing my level best to understand how our monetary, financial and economic systems work. Beginning in late 2007 I set out on a course ingesting books, articles and websites, whole. Spending as much as ten hours a day for months attempting to connect the dots. Today I spend approximately twelve to fourteen hours a day filtering through various news articles, books and videos to continue the process of dot-connecting.

When The Daily Coin was born, April 25, 2014, the goal was to help you in your quest for real news and information that would put you and your family in a better position for the coming economic collapse. As of 4:30pm April 12, 2015 it appears my views are about to change. Anyone who is awake and aware is familiar with the manipulation of markets, all markets, the criminality of the banking system and take over of governments, globally, by fascist means. Laws and regulations are now written by and for corporations and local police departments are in place to, specifically, protect the ruling and banking class. The local police also serve another very important function: to strip us of any loose change the banking and ruling class overlooked. As citizens we simply expect to be treated with dignity and a certain amount of respect.

Speaking for myself, is it too much to ask that when I go to a place of business for that business to operate in a manner that is comfortable and that I don’t feel like I am being lied to and my money stolen? Well, if you do business with a bank that is all you can expect to receive; dishonor and theft. If you read the article in full, as I requested, you now know exactly what I am talking about. The ECC (Economic Consultative Committee), fewer than 50, (yes FEWER than 50 people) meet twelve times a year to determine how we, the citizens of the world, are going to be sheered like sheep by the ruling and banking class. Can you imagine if we met, in secret, to plot against the government, the banks and the corporations? Wouldn’t we have a missile or rifle shoved up our back side? Wouldn’t we be thrown in prison, if we were lucky, as an enemy of the state?

Well, these men, maybe one or two women, meet to determine your financial fate and are paid like royalty for their “service”.

What impact do your finances have on your life, your family and everything else that surrounds you? So, is it safe to say that this small group of less than 50 people have a direct impact on every single aspect of your life? Have they not, in effect, hijacked your sovereignty? But, let’s allow the criminals to tell you themselves how they actually enslave humanity on a global scale

The world’s most exclusive club has eighteen members. They gather every other month on a Sunday evening at 7 p.m. in conference room E in a circular tower block whose tinted windows overlook the central Basel railway station. Their discussion lasts for one hour, perhaps an hour and a half. Some of those present bring a colleague with them, but the aides rarely speak during this most confidential of conclaves.

The details of the meeting are kept from the public. Why? Why would it be so secretive that nothing is repeated outside of the meeting? Because if you knew how your financial life was about to be raped you would be up in arms and be determined to take back your sovereignty. These people are pure evil. If they are not planning your financial rape, then publish the notes from the meetings, period. Otherwise, we will continue to believe you have nothing good in mind for our families.

The ECC makes recommendations on the membership and organization of the three BIS (Bank for International Settlement) committees that deal with the global financial system, payments systems, and international markets. The committee also prepares proposals for the Global Economy Meeting and guides its agenda.

Does that sound like something that we could benefit from? How is it that this tiny group of mostly men are allowed to determined our financial fate? I want to see the freakin’ notes!! How did they determine that “economy A” should prosper and grow while “economy B” stagnates and/or slides into a recession? What are the determining factors of such a monumental decision? Who benefits? Who profits? How are the profits divided and by whom? The global GWP (Gross World Product) is approximately $75.6 trillion dollars annually (as of 2013, the last year data is available). Isn’t that interesting. A tiny group of fewer than 50 people meet monthly to determine how $75,000,000,000,000,000 will be divided up among the global nations. Is this some kind of sick joke? How is that even possible? Let’s take a look at the track record for some of these people who make up this “brain trust”. Ben Bernanke – Did you see a housing bubble manifesting in 2004-2006? You know, the one that almost blew-up the global economy.

Oh, well. Didn’t see that coming. What about Greece joining the European Union? Was it a good idea? According to an article written in 2000, probably, not such a good idea:

Greece sought to join the euro in May 1998 when the first 11 members were chosen, but did not qualify. But EU finance ministers now found it had cut inflation, public deficits and debts to within the limits of the so-called “convergence criteria” needed for membership of the single currency. However, at an annual rate of 2.6 percent, Greek inflation is still higher than in most other European countries, and the government in Athens pledged to restrain spending and work toward achieving a budget surplus next year. Greece’s economy still has a long way to go before it catches up with the rest of the community, where economic output per head is on average 30 percent higher.

Translation: Greece produces approximately 30% LESS than ALL the other EU members! This is not an attack on Greece or the Greek people. It is merely pointing out the fact the gang of less than 50 knew that Greece’s economy would not fit with the other members of the EU and should not have ever joined the EU and switched to the Euro. They knew what would happen.

Who benefits and who profits? Probably the fewer than 50 people that meet in secret each month to determine how to slice the pie! This is two examples that have lead to our current economic nightmare that we, the citizens of the world, must deal with on a daily basis.

The “brain trust” that makes up the ECC and meets each and every month to determine how global finances are going to work are the very people that made the two decisions described above. Why should we trust them in secret when they have been shown to be economic fools in public? The game is completely rigged. We can not escape.

We must focus on solutions and develop systems that will help us to move away from these parasites, otherwise, we will simply continue feeding the machine. Do you want to feed the machine? Do you really want to support a gang of less than 50 people to keep you enslaved? Every time you use a dollar or use the bank you are filling the coffers of the gang of less than 50. So, where do we go from here? How do we dig this parasite out of the earth’s finances? We don’t. We begin a work-around.

Until we begin using real money, gold and silver, trading our labor for actual wealth that these parasites can not reach, we will continue to be nothing more than an ATM machine with our labor. They will continue to suck the very life out of us until the day we die and are replaced by the next sucker in line.