Triumph in Deir Ezzor, Syria

Syrian and allied forces, greatly aided by Russian aerial operations, broke ISIS’ three-year siege of Deir Ezzor governorate, an important achievement toward liberating the area entirely.

Russian warplanes killed ISIS’ emir and minister of war in the city with powerful bunker busting bombs.

ISIS’ siege of Deir Ezzor’s military airport was broken, located two km east of the city. Western Deir Ezzor’s Panorama area was liberated, ISIS’ front lines overrun.

Syrian forces regained full control over the strategic Sukhnah-Deir Ezzor highway, opening another route to the governorate’s capital. The area’s Teym oilfield was retaken. So were Tal Rubiyat and Khim Defaa, high ground on Deir Ezzor’s outskirts.

Government and allied forces continue advancing toward routing ISIS’ last stronghold in the country decisively.

Russia’s Defense Ministry issued the following statement:

“Syrian government troops, with the support of the Russian Air Force, achieved a serious success, inflicting a devastating defeat on Daesh units in the area of the city of Deir Ezzor, which exceed(ed) in scale all previous (Syrian) victories over the past three years.” “Currently, the government troops under the command of Gen. Suheil Hassan together with the units, which had been under the siege at the Syrian military airbase, are widening the corridor between the airfield and Deir Ezzor, carrying out successful military actions on (ISIS) flanks.”

ISIS is battered, not defeated, but greatly weakened from its earlier strength – a major achievement for Syrian and allied forces, Russian airpower playing a crucial role.

Retaking the city entirely will eliminate its last major stronghold, dealing a significant blow to US and Israeli imperial aims.

US media scoundrels reported nothing about Russo/Syrian military successes, downplayed them, or pretended US-backed forces launched an offensive against ISIS in Deir Ezzor.

Washington and its rogue allies support ISIS. So-called US-backed forces are anti-Syria terrorists.

Deir Ezzor lies in the heart of the country’s oilfields. US military strategists want control over them.

Buoyed by breakthroughs against ISIS, Syrian and allied forces have the upper hand. Liberating the city entirely seems just a matter of time.

Submit your review 1 2 3 4 5 Check this box to confirm you are human. Submit Cancel Create your own review Triumph in Deir Ezzor, Syria Average rating: 0 reviews