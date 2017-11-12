Did Trump Admit Deep State In Control Of DOJ? (VIDEO)

Breaking News

This week’s podcast focuses on the flurry of revelations of corruption coming from the DNC, Hillary Clinton herself, Robert Mueller and the rest of the deep state which seeks to overthrow President Trump. We discuss the JFK files, the mainstream media non-reaction to it and what this means for the future of truth seeking. President Trump’s recently expressed “frustration” over the Department of Justice is a very significant revelation which everyone must carefully consider what this really means.

Bernie Suarez is a revolutionary writer with a background in medicine, psychology, and information technology. He is the author of The Art of Overcoming the New World Order and has written numerous articles over the years about freedom, government corruption and conspiracies, and solutions. A former host of the 9/11 Freefall radio show, Bernie is also the creator of the Truth and Art TV project where he shares articles and videos about issues that raise our consciousness and offer solutions to our current problems. His efforts are designed to encourage others to joyfully stand for truth, to expose government tactics of propaganda, fear and deception, and to address the psychology of dealing with the rising new world order. He is also a former U.S. Marine who believes it is our duty to stand for and defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. A peace activist, he believes information and awareness is the first step toward being free from enslavement from the globalist control system which now threatens humanity. He believes love conquers all fear and it is up to each and every one of us to manifest the solutions and the change that you want to see in this world, because doing this is the very thing that will ensure victory and restoration of the human race from the rising global enslavement system, and will offer hope to future generations.

