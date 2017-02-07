Trump Supplying Armored Vehicles to Anti-Syrian Forces

All anti-government forces in Syria are terrorists. No moderates exist. Does Trump want conflict resolution or continued war?

According to Pentagon spokesman Col. John Dorrian, “(w)e have provided armored sport utility vehicles to the Syrian Arab Coalition using existing authorities, in the interest of helping protect our partnered force from the (IS) improvised-explosive device threat.”

“The decision was made by military commanders, and has been in the works for some time.” Were heavy weapons sent with them, used at least largely against government forces?

So-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are terrorists. Helping them risks undermining conflict resolution.

According to SDF spokesman Talal Sello, US armored vehicles arrived for the first time, the Trump administration authorizing them.

“Before we used to receive light weapons (and) ammunition…With these armored vehicles, we’ve entered a new phase (in US) support. It’s a sign.”

Sello said SDF elements met with Trump representatives, “who had promised…extra support.” Throughout the conflict, Washington supported all anti-government terrorist groups.

In January, US Air Mobility Command General Carlton Everhart said the Pentagon increased its airdrops of weapons, munitions, equipment and supplies to militant groups, claiming they’re moderates when none exist.

Does Trump want war or peace? Supporting anti-government forces isn’t encouraging.