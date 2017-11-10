Trump in Asia-Pacific Selling War and Weapons

On Monday in Tokyo with militant Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, Trump agreed with him on applying maximum pressure on Pyongyang at a joint press conference, Abe saying:

“As for North Korea, the positions of Japan and the United States on this issue coincide by 100%.”

“We confirmed that we will intensify pressure, which the international community is exerting on North Korea now, through bilateral cooperation and through the work with China and Russia on this issue.”

Separately, Trump said “we’re working to counter the dangerous aggressions of the regime in North Korea…a threat to the civilized world and international peace and stability.”

“We will not stand for that. The era of strategic patience is over…The United States of America stands in solidarity with the people of Japan against the North Korean menace.”

Fact: America and its rogue allies represent the only global threat.

Fact: The greatest “threat to the civilized world and international peace” is America’s rage for global dominance, smashing one sovereign independent nation after another, blaming victims for its high crimes.

Commenting on pending Japanese purchases of US weapons – Trump said “massive amounts,” hoped for sales of more by other regional countries, notably South Korea.

He’s eager to sell weapons to US allies, one reason for his trip, building support for war on North Korea his main objective, not likely to go down well except perhaps in Japan, Abe saying:

“We support President Trump’s position that all the options are on the table in dealings with North Korea” – including possible military action.

Ahead of Trump’s arrival in South Korea, thousands demonstrated in Seoul, protesting his visit, chanting “We oppose war!”

“Peace, not war” and “We want peace.” Signs and banners read “No Trump! No War” and “Trump get out!”

He’s “a misogynist, and he doesn’t care about life and peace of the South Korean people,” one demonstrator remarked, likely speaking for many others.

He’s unlikely to be warmly welcomed by ordinary South Koreans on arrival in Seoul. They’re in the line of fire if Washington attacks the DPRK, a grave risk given Trump’s rage for war.

“We have one problem,” he said. “That’s called North Korea. I must tell you North Korea’s a thing that I think we will solve and if we don’t solve it, it’s not going to be very pleasant for them. It’s not going to be very pleasant for anybody.”

Propaganda wars precede hot ones. Months of hostile Trump rhetoric against North Korea and Iran may be preparing the public for more war.

If launched, it’ll be against two nations able to hit back hard if attacked, Pyongyang with nuclear weapons.

The possibility of their use in the Asia-Pacific should terrify everyone – maybe against Iran, Russia and China next, a scenario dooming us all if plays out this way.

Submit your review 1 2 3 4 5 Check this box to confirm you are human. Submit Cancel Create your own review Trump in Asia-Pacific Selling War and Weapons Average rating: 0 reviews