Is Trump Heading for War on Iran?

Neocons infesting Washington and Israel, along with AIPAC, want pro-Western puppet governance replacing the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Will hawkish Trump administration generals given warmaking authority attack the country?

On January 3, ahead of his inauguration, Rep. Alcee Hastings (D. FL) introduced HJ Res. 10: Authorization of Use of Force Against Iran Resolution.

It calls for “us(ing) the Armed Forces of the United States as the President determines necessary and appropriate in order to achieve the goal of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.”

“The United States must do all that is necessary to ensure that all of Iran’s pathways to obtaining a nuclear weapon are blocked.”

So far, neither house passed the measure. Trump remains hostile to Tehran. Before his sacking, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn put Iran “on notice.”

In early February, the Trump administration imposed new illegal sanctions on Tehran. At the time, Defense Secretary Mattis lied, calling it the world’s “biggest state sponsor of terrorism.”

Days later, Trump repeated the outrageous accusation, saying “they’re the world’s top sponsor of terrorism, and we’re not going to stop until that problem is properly solved.”

During his mid-February White House meeting with Netanyahu, he falsely accused Iran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons, vowing he’ll never permit it. He repeatedly denounced the landmark nuclear deal.

On April 17, AIPAC published a “timeline of (fabricated Iranian) malign behavior” following the nuclear deal.

It maliciously calls Iran “the greatest long-term threat to US and Israeli interests in the Middle East” – repeating the canard about it being “the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.”

“Counter Iran’s regional aggression,” it urges, wanting hardline administration and administration actions.

On April 18, in a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, Secretary of State Tillerson lied, saying “Iran remains a leading state sponsor of terror, through many platforms and methods.”

“President Donald J. Trump has directed a National Security Council-led interagency review of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that will evaluate whether suspension of sanctions related to Iran pursuant to the JCPOA is vital to the national security interests of the United States.” “When the interagency review is completed, the administration looks forward to working with Congress on this issue.”

Anti-imperial intellectual Jean Bricmont believes if “Trump wants to assuage his opposition, he will have to (wage) a full war with Syria and maybe Iran.”

“Zionist-neocon” influence infests his administration. Warmaking is prioritized, “aggression…viewed positively,” anti-war activism heavily criticized. “The West has fallen in some sort of madness,” he stressed. “We are in genuine decline.”

Candidate Trump preached noninterventionism. President Trump escalated Bush/Cheney/Obama wars.

His hostility toward Pyongyang risks nuclear war on the Korean peninsula. His geopolitical agenda toward Russia and China is confrontational.

Last Wednesday, he said US relations with Moscow are at an “all-time low.” Washington bears full responsibility, he failed to explain.

He’s waging naked aggression in multiple theaters. Will he attack North Korea and/or Iran next?

Is confrontation with Russia and China coming? Is eventual nuclear war inevitable? Is humanity doomed because of Washington’s imperial madness?