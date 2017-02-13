Trump Intends Guantanamo Expansion

Obama lied, promising the infamous torture prison’s closure during his first year in office. The vast majority of its detainees committed no crimes. Claims otherwise were fabricated.

According to The New York Times, a draft executive order it obtained dropped earlier language relating to reopening CIA black sites.

It “kep(t) language that would direct the Pentagon to bring future Islamic State detainees to the wartime prison at Guantanamo Bay Cuba,” permitting them to be held at “other facilities.”

America created the terrorist group, actively supports it. Trump said he wants to smash it. Whether rhetoric becomes policy remains to be seen.

The latest version of his draft EO calls for using Guantanamo to imprison suspected members of “Al Qaeda, the Taliban, and associated forces, including individuals and networks associated with the Islamic State.”

It omits mention of likeminded groups, no explanation, of course, about America using terrorists as imperial foot soldiers.

Trump vowed to keep Guantanamo open, expand it, and “load it up with some bad dudes.”

The infamous facility operates illegally, victims brutalized, denied habeas rights, due process and judicial fairness, pronounced guilty by accusation.

Fidel Castro demanded the return of Guantanamo. So does brother Raul. When Obama announced restoration of diplomatic relations in December 2014, a statement by Cuba’s government said “(t)o achieve normalization, it will be essential also that the territory illegally occupied by the Guantanamo Naval Base is returned” to its rightful owner.

It’s 45 square miles of Cuban occupied territory. In 1903, it was leased as a coaling and naval station. Now it symbolizes US contempt for humanity.

Since Gitmo detainees first arrived in January 2002, most were transferred to other countries, their fate unknown in most cases, 41 remain. At least nine died from torture or were otherwise murdered.

Human rights attorney Shelby Sullivan-Bennis calls Guantanamo “a national security disaster…a toxic policy.” Its operations flagrantly violate international and constitutional law.

Bush/Cheney and Obama institutionalized indefinite detention without charges or trial. Trump apparently intends continuing their policies – ignoring rule of law principles.