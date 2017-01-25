Trump to Issue Temporary Muslim Ban on Syrian, Iraqi and Libyan Refugees

(The Real News Agenda) Donald Trump announced last night, through his Twitter account, that Wednesday would be an important day on National Security matters.

Sources consulted by Reuters have confirmed that an announcement will be made by the US president on a new executive order to veto the arrival of migrants and refugees from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

All of the above countries – with the exception of Iran – are deeply affected by wars in which the previous administrations of Washington have been directly or indirectly involved.

In his tweet, Trump announced that today would be “a great day” when it comes to “national security” and that “among other things, we will build the wall” on the Mexican border. Trump intends to issue a separate executive order that will get the ball rolling on the construction of a wall along the US-Mexican border.

According to the head of Immigration Services with Obama, Stephen Legomsky, the president has the power to issue this veto.

According to The Washington Post, migrants from several of these countries already had limited access to a visa, although Obama had expanded it for those entering the US as refugees or migrants from war-torn nations.

Trump intends to make an exception with those refugees from persecuted religious minorities, which would open the door for Christians in Syria and Iraq, for example.

On the other hand, experts point out that this will make clear a discrimination against Muslims that can trigger legal action.

The sources consulted by the Post point out that the limitation planned by the Trump team would prohibit admissions for 120 days and while no visas would be granted to people from some Muslim-majority countries for a period of 30 days.

Trump’s reason to sign this executive order is to prevent jihadists from entering the United States.

The measure will also close the door to Syrians and Iraqis who have been fighting the Islamic State after having been trained by US military personnel.

The US heads the so-called international coalition against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, and has trained troops in both countries.

The Americans also back these forces with advisers and arms shipments to Saudi Arabia in the war on Yemen. The US has bombed Libya in addition to having promoted and led the campaign to overthrow Colonel Gaddafi in 2011, and has intervened indirectly in Somalia.

Afghanistan does not appear on the list of countries known so far. Indeed, the Taliban has issued a long letter, through its official spokesman, Zabihulah Muyahid, in which they tell Donald Trump that it is time for the United States troops to leave the country, noting that all foreign armies that have attempted to control the country have returned home defeated.