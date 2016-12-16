Breaking News

Is Donald Trump Going To Nominate Ted Cruz To Fill The Open Seat On The Supreme Court?

Is the next U.S. Supreme Court Justice going to be Ted Cruz? As wild as that might sound, there is buzz that it might actually happen. We all remember the bitter words that were exchanged between Ted Cruz and Donald Trump during the Republican primaries, but since that time they have mended fences, and Cruz ultimately ended up endorsing Trump. And Trump has shown that he is willing to work with his former rivals. He has already chosen Ben Carson to be his Housing Secretary, for a while there it looked like Mitt Romney was the leading contender to be Secretary of State, and on Monday Carly Fiorina actually met with Trump about a potential position in his administration. So just because Ted Cruz and Donald Trump clashed on the campaign trail does not mean that Trump would hold a grudge.

In fact, GotNews is reporting that “a deal” is in the works that would result in Cruz being nominated to the Supreme Court once Trump ascends to the presidency…

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is set to be nominated for a position on the Supreme Court by President-elect Donald J. Trump if current trends hold, a source close to the process tells GotNews.

The source told GotNews that “a deal” is being cut which would see Cruz nominated to the Supreme Court on the condition that a pro-Trump Republican could be found to replace Ted Cruz in the Senate.

It is unclear whether Cruz would be immediately nominated to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who died earlier this year, or if his nomination would come later. While Cruz was not on Trump’s list of potential Supreme Court picks, he undoubtedly fits the bill as a staunch conservative constitutionalist.

Of course this report has not been confirmed, and even if it is accurate we all know that Trump is prone to change his mind about these sorts of things.

So Ted Cruz should not be counting his chickens just yet, but he has not exactly been downplaying the chatter either. When speculation about a potential Supreme Court position first came up, Cruz said that he was “humbled” to be considered…

Cruz has been floated as a possible Supreme Court appointee, chatter he said he’s “humbled” to hear. But if that doesn’t materialize, the Texas senator, who’s favored to win reelection in 2018, says he’ll devote himself to holding Trump and the Republican Congress accountable to their campaign promises.

“The American people have entrusted Republicans with control of the White House, the Senate and the House. That happens very rarely,” Cruz said late last week. “We now have a responsibility to stand up and deliver.”

More recently, Cruz sounded very much like a politician eager for a new job when asked specifically about his chances of becoming the next Supreme Court Justice…

“What I will say is that history is long and can take unexpected paths,” he said in response to an audience question about his filling the vacancy. “I think it is absolutely vital that that seat and every other seat that comes vacant on the court be filled by principled constitutionalists who will be faithful to the law and will check their own policy preferences at the door and simply honor their oath.”

“I can also tell you that I have right now the privilege of serving in the United States Senate, of representing 27 million Texans,” he said. “That is a privilege and a responsibility I take very, very seriously. And I look forward to continuing to carry out that responsibility and continuing to fight for the principles of freedom and the principles embodied in the Constitution and Bill of Rights,” he added.

And just a few weeks ago the Washington Examiner reported that a “Trump transition insider” said that Cruz would definitely accept a seat on the Supreme Court if it was offered to him…

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has informed Trump transition insiders that he would accept the nomination to take the place of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, potentially cementing the power of the court’s conservative wing for decades, according to sources.

But another source close to Cruz said that while he is eager to help the new administration, he hasn’t committed to any new position.

Cruz hinted at his openness to joining the court Friday at a legal conference.

“Ted Cruz would absolutely accept it if offered a seat on the court,” said a transition insider.

Needless to say, the nomination of Ted Cruz would be enthusiastically welcomed by tens of millions of social conservatives and evangelical Christians that voted for Trump in November.

So if Trump wanted to send them a thank you gift, there would be few things that Trump could do that would please them more.

And it would also remove a potential rival for the Republican nomination in 2020 if things don’t go so well for Trump during his first term.

But could Cruz be confirmed by the Senate? It is no secret that many of his fellow Senators greatly dislike Cruz, but they may just confirm him to finally be rid of him.

And even his detractors agree that Cruz is highly qualified. In fact, even CNN says that Cruz is “well qualified” to serve on the Supreme Court…

Cruz is a former clerk for Chief Justice William Rehnquist and a darling of judicial conservatives. He’s well qualified, and argued before the Court when he served as the Solicitor General of Texas. Trump might consider Cruz would kill two potential birds with one stone. He’d appoint a conservative and at the same time clear him out of the political arena.

It seems clear that Cruz wants the job, and it appears that Trump is definitely considering him.

A lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court is no small thing, and if Cruz does make it on to the Supreme Court he could become a thorn in the side of the liberal agenda in this country for potentially decades to come.

    • Vicki M

      Ted Cruz would be a brilliant addition to the Supreme Court. He is a conservative Constitutional Scholar and is young and would be there a long time.

      • yogiman

        But what is he hiding in the papers he put under lock and key?

    • yogiman

      Cruz seems to know the constitution word for word, but PE Trump needs to see what’s in the papers Cruz put under lock and key like Hussein before he nominates him.

      • Totally concur with you. He needs to release his hidden papers/comments before any nomination to the Supreme Court. I do think that he would be a great choice as he does understand and believes in the Constitution and at his age he would be there a long time.

        • yogiman

          Understanding, and believing the Constitution is one thing, the way it is viewed and used is another.

      • Patrick Fallon

        after thinking we could have had Hillary , who cares what is in the papers

        • yogiman

          Everyone interested in him sitting on that bench. Don’t you even want to know if he’s a citizen of the USA? I do.

      • shavager

        Where do you get this “under lock and key” from? Cruz life and career is open book for public. Don’t buy into all this crap about Heidi Cruz being a Goldman Sach’s insider–she sits on NO board of directors and is a personnel position within the company. And Cruz has NO federal authority or ability to hide any information like Obama.

    • hillbilly

      I thought Ted would have been a great president, I know he would be a great Justice. My #1 pick for either job.

      • Cookie Vranish

        Cruz would have been good as president if there was no Trump. Trump is the best.

    • 3CatLady

      He may be a good pick but he was not on the list of 20 justices that have been endorsed by various legal associations and from whom Trump has said he would select Justice Scalia’s replacement. Trump should stick to what he said he’d do. Then, after the issue of the papers is resolved, he could nominate him then if he wants to.

      • Cookie Vranish

        That list of 20 included some back stabbers that would make Trump stupid if he nominated them!

    • harpo49

      we can only hope as long as onumbnuts or hildapig don’t get to pick it will be fine

    • Grim Reaper

      Cruz would be awesome on the court, or in the Senate, or in the W.H.

      • Dawn Doran

        Cruz was a Senator, can’t go back there…I don’t know, if I could trust Cruz…But, Judge Jeanine Pirro should be in the Supreme Court…

        • Grim Reaper

          I think Ted would put The Constitution and the Rule of Law first in everything he would do. I have an extreme amount of confidence in his integrity, and honesty. Something I am loathe to say about other politicians.

        • Grim Reaper

          I am sure Judge Jeanie would be an asset on the bench.

        • shavager

          CRUZ IS A SENATOR, he is still in the Senate representing Texas and he worked to get numerous Republican candidates elected in other states. He is a very qualified Conservative.

    • Cookie Vranish

      I could go for Cruz on the Supreme Court!

    • sue lenhart

      Cruz as Supreme Court Justice would be a dream come true for the most conservative of American citizens, and would be the best use of Cruz’s training, experience, character, and talent. Praying that God would have His way in this matter.