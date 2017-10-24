Trump to Release Classified JFK Files

Hold the cheers! Expect nothing incriminating the CIA, the mob. or anyone other than Lee Harvey Oswald from coming out – conveniently gunned down by Jack Ruby before he could explain his noninvolvement. Dead men don’t talk.

The October 1992 JFK Records Act directed the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to establish the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection.

It includes all US government records relating to his November 1963 assassination. The legislation required all documents collected to be publicly disclosed no later than 25 years after the law’s October 26, 1992 enactment – less than a week from now.

It permits the president to postpone release if national security, defense, intelligence, law enforcement, or foreign relations are harmed – or if so-called identifiable harm outweighs the public interest by disclosure.

In June 1995, the Federal Register defined the “assassination record” as materials “includ(ing), but…not limited to, all records, public and private, regardless of how labeled or identified, that document, describe, report on, analyze, or interpret activities, persons, or events reasonably related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and investigations of or inquiries into the assassination.”

The Assassination Records Review Board (ARRB) said government agencies could not object to disclosure “solely on grounds of non-relevance.” It alone is authorized to determine relevance.

Materials it collected beginning in 1992 were produced in its 1998 report. Its mandate was solely to collect and preserve documents for public scrutiny, not determine who was responsible for assassinating the president.

Lee Harvey Oswald was a convenient patsy, uninvolved in what happened, a state-sponsored assassination, CIA and secret service dirty hands likely responsible.

Killing him, RFK and MLK mattered. Things might have been different had they lived, at least for a while.

JFK likely would have served two terms, perhaps followed by Bobby for another eight years, their tenures from January 1961 to January 1977.

JFK transformed himself from warrior to peacemaker. He ordered withdrawal of US forces from Vietnam, 1,000 by December 1963, most others by end of December 1965, residual forces remaining solely for supply purposes with no US involvement in war.

This was administration policy on the day he died – the main reason he was assassinated. Lyndon Johnson reversed his policy, facilitated by the August 2, 1964 Gulf of Tonkin false flag.

On August 7, Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, signed into law by Johnson “(t)o promote the maintenance of international peace and security in southeast Asia” – Orwellian language for naked aggression against a sovereign independent state, the way Washington operates today against multiple countries, threatening others, risking unthinkable nuclear war.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted: “Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened.”

The CIA wants them kept closed for another 25 years, though what’s released will likely be heavily redacted, important documents kept secret, no information on the agency’s involvement in JFK’s assassination publicly released – the open secret not disclosed.

