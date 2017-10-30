Trump Reneges on Releasing JFK Documents

What he planned to release was heavily redacted or otherwise sanitized, suppressing JFK’s state-sponsored assassination – Oswald a convenient patsy, uninvolved in what happened.

With that in mind, it’s surprising Trump reneged on his pledge. With no important revelations in documents planned for release, why did he change his mind?

Saying he had “no choice” revealed his impotence, obeying what he’s told to do, going along with higher powers, dark forces running things, the way America is governed – a plutocracy-run police state, a fantasy democracy, one in name only to hide how rule in Washington operates, for the nation’s privileged class exclusively.

Trump released an absurd statement saying:

“Executive departments and agencies have proposed to me that certain information should continue to be redacted because of national security, law enforcement, and foreign affairs concerns.” “I have no choice – today – but to accept those redactions rather than allow potentially irreversible harm to our Nation’s security.” “This temporary withholding from full public disclosure is necessary to protect against harm to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or the conduct of foreign relations that is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in immediate disclosure.”

Pure rubbish! His remarks made him look more foolish than if he said nothing. JFK files to be released were sanitized 10-times over to assure important truths about his assassination were removed. He released 2,800 files, ones of least importance.

The Warren whitewash Commission, stacked with insiders, was mandated to cover up hard truths. Its report saying Oswald acted alone was a bald-faced lie.

All records are in the National Archives. Included are unpublished reports – sealed until 2039.

They’re no longer applicable under the 1966 Freedom of Information Act and 1992 JFK Records Act.

Oswald was named as Kennedy’s assassin 15 minutes after he was shot. It was impossible to know that soon. The official story was bogus.

Jim Marrs book titled “Crossfire: The Plot That Killed Kennedy” discussed a Cartha DeLoach memo – FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover’s close aide.

He said then congressman Gerald Ford may have been the bureau’s Warren Commission informant. He had close CIA ties.

It was later learned he reported to Hoover secretly, admitting he instructed the commission to report Kennedy’s back wound up several inches. A lower location disproved the single gunman theory.

A subsequent commission report titled “A Presidential Legacy and the Warren Commission” said the investigation put “certain classified and potentially damaging operations in danger of being exposed.”

The CIA hid or “destroy(ed) some information, which can easily be misinterpreted as collusion in JFK’s assassination.”

Before his death, Ford publicly admitted the CIA destroyed or hid critical secrets related to Kennedy’s death.

He suggested a “conspiracy.” JFK was shot four times from in front and behind.

The Warren Commission lied, claiming twice. X-rays were altered. Other medical evidence was doctored to conceal his true cause of death.

The Secret Service had to be involved with what happened. Security protocol was violated. Instead of protecting JFK as mandated, agents assigned to his Dallas motorcade set him up.

The Assassination Records Review Board (ARRB) destroyed important Presidential Protection Records to eliminate important evidence.

Oswald’s rifle couldn’t have killed Kennedy. His death certificate and autopsy said high-velocity bullets above 2,600 fps were fired. Oswald’s Mannlicher-Carcano rifle had a muzzle velocity of 2,000 fps.

In his book titled “JFK and the Unspeakable: Why He Died and Why It Matters,” James Douglas said Kennedy had to go because he threatened the military/complex.

“(T)he CIA’s fingerprints (were) all over the crime and the events leading up to it,” he stressed.

The lone gunman theory long ago lost credibility. A state-sponsored coup eliminated Kennedy. Transforming himself from cold warrior to peacemaker meant he had to be killed.

Imagine what might have been if he served two terms, followed by two more under RFK if he and MLK lived.

State-sponsored assassinations eliminated these important figures – the lesson remembered by US presidents and aspiring ones for the last two generations.

