Trump Is Right About Major Media Fake News

Deplorable media scoundrels deliver all fake news, all the time, on domestic and geopolitical issues mattering most.

Especially in times of war like now, journalism the way it should be is the first casualty – truth-telling considered anathema. Disinformation and Big Lies substitute.

So-called television news is an abomination, an embarrassment to air, carpet-bombing viewers with pure rubbish – deplorable hosts, reporters and commentators suppressing what’s most important to explain.

What The NYT calls fit to print isn’t fit to read. The neocon/CIA-connected Washington Post’s new motto “Democracy Dies in Darkness” belies its daily deluge of garbage – state-sponsored propaganda, not credible reporting.

Media scoundrels serve powerful special interests, betraying their readers and viewers, a disgrace to a profession practiced only by independent journalists – beholden solely to truth-telling, especially on vital issues.

Early in his tenure, Trump is a failed president, a war criminal, a Wall Street-led corporate/imperial tool – betraying the public trust, waging war on humanity at home and abroad, his recklessness risking possible nuclear war.

Give him credit for one thing, his scoundrel media bashing, again last Saturday in Harrisburg, PA, commemorating his first 100 days in office, addressing supporters.

He bashed “the failing New York Times,” CNN and MSNBC, accusing them of incompetence and dishonesty.

“Their priorities are not my priorities, and not your priorities,” he bellowed. “If the media’s job is to be honest and tell the truth, the media deserves a very, very big fat failing grade,” adding they’re “very dishonest people.” “(T)ake the totally failing New York Times. Pretty soon they’ll only be on the Internet, the paper’s getting smaller and smaller…look(ing) like a comic book.”

He skipped the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner to be in Harrisburg, saying:

“As you may know, there’s another big gathering taking place tonight in Washington D.C. Did you hear about it?” “A large group of Hollywood actors and Washington media are consoling each other in a hotel ballroom in our nation’s capital right now. They are gathered together for the White House Correspondent’s Dinner – without the president…very boring.”

While Trump bashed media addressing supporters, his hugely destructive agenda continues at home and abroad.

Instead of serving all Americans, he’s beholden only to privileged ones. Instead of waging peace, he’s at war in multiple theaters against nations threatening no one.

In his first 100 days, he disgraced the office he holds – a corporate-imperial tool against peace, justice and freedoms – everyone everywhere deserves.