Trump Syria Strike: Same Old Pack of Lies

The Trump Syria strike – an aggressive, preemptive, unprovoked US attack on Syria which completely violated international law and killed around 14 people (civilians) – was based on the same old lies used to justify virtually every attack, invasion and war in recent history. Trump shocked many people by making the decision to launch 59 tomahawk cruise missiles into Syria, on the morning of April 6th, 2017, right after his administration (via the likes of Secretary of State Tillerson) had just recently stated that the US was no longer attempting regime change in Syria and that the US was no longer interested in trying to remove Assad. In yet another flip-flop, Donald Trump – “President Inconsistent” – turned his back on months of non-interventionist campaigning by attacking a sovereign nation that posed no threat to the US. In doing so, the MSM, which has for months been parroting the line that Trump was a Russian agent, all of a sudden praised Trump for his “beautiful” attacks. But was the Trump Syria strike anything new, or have we literally seen this exact scenario before?

Has Trump become an actor just reading his script out of the NWO playbook?

Trump Syria Strike Straight Out of NWO Playbook

To those paying attention, the Trump Syria strike is straight out of the New World Order playbook, line for line. A “cruel dictator attacks his own people with chemical weapons” and the world’s beneficent bully superpower has to conduct a “humanitarian intervention” to save the “beautiful babies”. Where have we heard the one before? Oh yeah, just 4 years ago. Unlike other pretexts used to attack the nations like Iraq (where the lie was that Saddam had WMDs), the scriptwriters didn’t even bother to change the script from 2013 to 2017. The villain is the same (Assad), the nation to be invaded is the same (Syria), the excuse is the same (tyrant attacking his own people) and the method is the same (chemical weapons). It’s a 2013 redux! The dark forces running the US Government and New Wold Order have got Trump literally reading the exact same script as Obama did 4 years ago. Are most people still too asleep to realize this obvious fact?

(By the way, if you think Trump cares about beautiful babies, you may want to consider why he is supporting the Saudis in their war against the Yemenis, whose beautiful babies are also getting killed.)

Individual citizens are subject to all sorts of requirements in a court of law to prove their cases, yet we now witness the ridiculous spectacle of US Ambassadors to the UN, such as Colin Powell and Nikki Haley, hold up vials of powder and shake photographs of dead children, to supposedly prove a case and justify the invasion of a sovereign nation and the slaughter of innocent people? Is this really the state of humanity?

Fact Check Recall: in 2013, the UN Said the Rebels had the Chemical Weapons, not the Assad Government

Let’s do a quick fact check. When this scenario unfolded in 2013, the UN (United Nations) sent investigators who found sites inside of Syria that were used for chemical weapons. However, the Syrian opposition rebels (funded by and aligned with the US-UK-NATO-Israel-Turkey-Gulf State alliance) were the ones controlling those sites! UN investigator Carla del Ponte (a member of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria) concluded that she had “strong, concrete suspicions but not yet incontrovertible proof” that the “opponents” (rebels) were the ones using the nerve agent, and specifically stated that her panel had no “indication at all that the (authority of the) Syrian government had used chemical weapons.”

Another very important point to consider is that the US confirmed that, after the UN and US inspectors left Syria in 2013, there were no more chemical weapons left. The US, Russia and the international community confirmed that Assad gave them all up. So are we supposed to believe that Assad suddenly gained more in the space of the last 4 years, despite the fact by doing so he would be putting his nation at the very real risk of being invaded by the strongest and most aggressive military in the world, who had already issued a “red line” ultimatum to him?

Who Benefits? Assad and Putin? Or the US, Israel and ISIS?

One of the most important questions for detectives and investigators is to ask “Cui bono” or “Who benefits”? It is very clear that Assad does not benefit from this attack. Do you really think that Assad, after dealing with the invasion of his nation for at least 6 years (although foreign meddling in Syria goes back over 100 years), would suddenly attack his own people with chemical weapons? Do you really think he would do this especially after he had been making such good progress militarily (in repelling ISIS) and diplomatically (to the point where Western leaders were dropping their “Assad must go” agenda)? Given everything that has happened in the last 15 years with US aggression, for a Middle Eastern leader to attack his own citizens with chemical weapons would be crazy, and tantamount to an invitation to US forces to invade. Such an attack would merely galvanize international opposition to the attacker, and ensure his or her fate would be sealed by invading NATO forces, now armed with a great excuse to exercise regime change.

Conversely, we see that ISIS has gained from this attack. This is a report from Al Masdar:

“The Islamic State (ISIL) forces in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate launched a powerful offensive this morning, a local military source informed Al-Masdar. Capitalizing on the U.S. missile strikes, the Islamic State stormed the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) checkpoints near the strategic town of Al-Furqalas.”

Supporting ISIS while pretending to fight them so that Assad could be toppled and Syria could be partitioned has always been the game plan.

More Plausible Explanations for the Syrian Chemical “Attack”

There are far more plausible explanations for the Syrian chemical attack. This Global Research article lists some of them. The first is the possibility that Salafist terrorists released the chemicals into the air:

“A far more logical explanation, given the location, is that chemicals were released into the air by Salafist terrorists. The location of the alleged attack is an al-Qaeda-affiliated controlled area in Idlib province. It is from here that the Western-funded White Helmets operate. Rather conveniently, they were soon at the scene of the alleged attack without the necessary protective clothing being filmed hosing down victims. As these are the kinds of people who cut out and eat human organs as well as decapitate heads, they are unlikely to have any compunction in desisting from an opportunity to use Syrian civilians, including children and women, as a form of ‘war porn propaganda’ in order to garner public sympathy as the pretext for Western intervention.”

Alternatively, the site may have been attacked by the Syrian Air Force and the chemicals leaked out. This is what the Russian are saying, along with journalist Tom Duggan and former DIA agent Patrick Donald:

“Syrian-based journalist, Tom Duggan, who has been living in the country for the last four years, claims no gas attack happened. Rather, he asserts that the Syrian air force destroyed a terrorist-owned and controlled chemical weapons factory mistaking it for an ammunition dump, and “the chemicals spilled out.” This seems to be the most plausible explanation. Mr Duggan’s version is markedly similar to the analysis of former DIA colonel, Patrick Lang Donald who, on April 7, 2017 said: “Trump’s decision to launch cruise missile strikes on a Syrian Air Force Base was based on a lie. In the coming days the American people will learn that the Intelligence Community knew that Syria did not drop a military chemical weapon on innocent civilians in Idlib. Here is what happened: The Russians briefed the United States on the proposed target. This is a process that started more than two months ago. There is a dedicated phone line that is being used to coordinate and deconflict (i.e., prevent US and Russian air assets from shooting at each other) the upcoming operation. The United States was fully briefed on the fact that there was a target in Idlib that the Russians believes was a weapons/explosives depot for Islamic rebels. The Syrian Air Force hit the target with conventional weapons. All involved expected to see a massive secondary explosion. That did not happen. Instead, smoke, chemical smoke, began billowing from the site. It turns out that the Islamic rebels used that site to store chemicals, not sarin, that were deadly. The chemicals included organic phosphates and chlorine and they followed the wind and killed civilians. There was a strong wind blowing that day and the cloud was driven to a nearby village and caused casualties. We know it was not sarin. How? Very simple. The so-called “first responders” handled the victims without gloves. If this had been sarin they would have died. Sarin on the skin will kill you. How do I know? I went through “Live Agent” training at Fort McClellan in Alabama.””

We also have the opinion of former CIA agent Philip Geraldi, who has spent years exposing the CIA, Israel and other aspects of the NWO. In an interview with Scott Horton, Geraldi states that he has military and intelligence sources who are “intimately familiar” with the situation who say that the narrative that Assad or Russia did it is bogus. He believes the Russian narrative that Assad’s forces had bombed a storage facility (like Donald above).

Putin: More “Provocations” Are Planned in Syria

In a talk today with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has military intelligence that more of the same “provocations” (which some news sites are translating as “false flags”) are being planned. Putin also talked about how we’ve seen it all before. Here is Putin in his own words:

“President Mattarella and I discussed it, and I told him that this reminds me strongly of the events in 2003, when the US representatives demonstrated at the UN Security Council session the presumed chemical weapons found in Iraq. The military campaign was subsequently launched in Iraq and it ended with the devastation of the country, the growth of the terrorist threat and the appearance of Islamic State [IS, formerly ISIS] on the world stage. The same thing is happening now. Their [Western] partners are nodding in agreement. Citing our wonderful comedy writers Ilf and Petrov – I want to say, “How boring, ladies!” We’ve seen it all before. … We have reports from multiple sources that other provocations [false flags] like this one – and I cannot call it otherwise – are being prepared in other parts of Syria, including the southern suburbs of Damascus. They plan to plant some chemical there and accuse the Syrian government of an attack.”

Interesting that Putin perceives the Trump Syria strike as basically Trump caving in to the NWO and MIC (Military Intelligence Complex) and how he mentions that Trump will be the first to be criticized in the American media if things go sour or awry.

May the Trump Syria Strike Serve as a Wakeup Call

The Trump Syria strike marks another sad week in world history, as we see leaders continually choosing to initiate violence with no justification to start potential wars. It’s another reminder that the office of US presidency needs to be dismantled, for it is simply too much power for one individual to hold. It’s vindication for all those people warning what a mistake it was to put someone like Trump in charge, who has few firm principles by which he seems to abide.

It’s also a reminder that presidents are all to easily swayed, shaped, bribed and blackmailed into fulfilling the NWO agenda regardless of whatever peaceful and just ambitions they had before entering office. Hopefully this whole incident, where around 14 innocent people were killed, can at least serve as a wakeup call to those who foolishly supported Trump and helped to get him elected.

