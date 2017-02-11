Do Some Of Trump’s Advisers Want A New Civil War?

The entire system is pushing everyone toward chaos, repeating the word ad nauseum, stirring people up into an all-out left-right frenzy.

If you take a peek on Twitter, you’ll see lots of people calling for martial law and civil war.

So many people are just blithely talking about a new civil war… like this is the new normal now.

Well The Guardian actually posted an op-ed by Paul Mason titled, “Trump’s advisers want a new civil war – we must not let them have it” where he wrote about how Newt Gingrich and Steve Bannon are engaging in “dangerous fantasies” about how America is at war.

But Gingrich isn’t really the point of the article. The main focus is on Trump’s chief strategist Bannon.

Here’s the gist:

While you ponder the parallels with today, consider this statement from Bannon, made on his radio show in December 2015 to explain the worldview of his Breitbart website: “It’s war. It’s war. Every day, we put up: America’s at war, America’s at war. We’re at war.” For Bannon, the No 1 enemy in this “war” is Islam, with China No 2. But there is also a fifth column in America to be dealt with as part of a “global existential war”. For Bannon, this fits into a generational theory of American power whereby the nation fulfills its destiny through a cycle of catastrophic crises: first, the revolution of 1776, then the civil war, then the intervention into the second world war and finally the crisis Bannon intends to provoke through Trump.

While that might sound a little nuts as a standalone, Mason is pulling his info from not just statements made personally by Bannon, but the fact that it is well known Bannon literally believes in something called The Fourth Turning which IBT summed up well in another piece titled, “Steve Bannon’s obsession with a dark theory of history should be worrisome”:

According to the book, the last two Fourth Turnings that America experienced were the Civil War and the Reconstruction, and then the Great Depression and World War II. Before that, it was the Revolutionary War. All these were marked by periods of dread and decay in which the American people were forced to unite to rebuild a new future, but only after a massive conflict in which many lives were lost. It all starts with a catalyst event, then there’s a period of regeneracy, after that there is a defining climax in which a war for the old order is fought, and then finally there is a resolution in which a new world order is stabilized. This is where Bannon’s obsession with this book should cause concern. He believes that, for the new world order to rise, there must be a massive reckoning. That we will soon reach our climax conflict. In the White House, he has shown that he is willing to advise Trump to enact policies that will disrupt our current order to bring about what he perceives as a necessary new one. He encourages breaking down political and economic alliances and turning away from traditional American principles to cause chaos. In that way, Bannon seems to be trying to bring about the Fourth Turning.

Bannon was so enthralled by the book just by the way, he went on to make a documentary about it called Generation Zero where he suggested that the catalyst for the next upcoming “turning” was the 2008 financial collapse.

This would mean in Bannon’s view that the massive conflict where lots of lives are lost is coming up shortly.

In a recent interview with Time Magazine (asking if Bannon is the second most powerful man in the world), some of the people Bannon interviewed for Generation Zero claimed Bannon wanted them to go way farther in their views on camera than they were willing to:

Historian David Kaiser played a featured role in Generation Zero, and he recalls his filmed interview with Bannon as an engrossing and enjoyable experience. And yet, he told TIME, he was taken aback when Bannon began to argue that the current phase of history foreshadowed a massive new war. “I remember him saying, ‘Well, look, you have the American revolution, and then you have the Civil War, which was bigger than the revolution. And you have the Second World War, which was bigger than the Civil War,’” Kaiser said. “He even wanted me to say that on camera, and I was not willing.”

Bannon has more recently gone on record to say that we will be at war with China in the next decade “no doubt” and that there will be another massive war in the Middle East (Iran?).

In a 2015 Vanity Fair interview, Bannon did straight up call Trump “a blunt instrument for us” continuing with, “I don’t know whether he really gets it or not.”

Meanwhile, it hasn’t even been three weeks yet, and our new president continues to beat the war drums right out of the gate, continuing to pound the narrative that Iran is “#1 in terror”.







And just a few weeks ago Town Hall straight called it: a Second Civil War.

…we are fighting for the survival of America no less than the Union troops were in the First Civil War…

On the other side of the fence, George Soros continues to be tied to protests that magically always end up as violent riots, including most recently at UC Berkeley where a group of agent provocateurs all dressed in black hoodies and face masks were caught on tape smashing up windows and starting a massive fire.

While allegations fly that police are ordered to stand down as many of these protests turn to agent provocateured riots, the system turns around with insane anti-First Amendment legislation like in North Dakota where they want to make it okay to run over protesters. Problem-reaction-solution much? Documents were also leaked showing that behind all of this, Soros has a police federalization (and thus, a further centralization of power) agenda.

And the media just continues to chant “chaos chaos chaos”… There is a reason they call it TV “programming”.

Chaos has been weaponized. This country is being torn apart at the seams with divide and conquer to distract us all while, in the background, the bankers take us to another war in the Middle East, this time with Iran, which could possibly even lead to World War III.

Hopefully people will see through this for the manipulated, provocateured agenda that it is.

