Trump’s EPA Chief Begins Rolling Back Obama’s Methane Emission Rule

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief Scott Pruitt said Wednesday that the agency will repeal the Obama administration’s rules limiting methane gas emissions.The move would roll back regulations meant to drastically curb methane emissions from new oil and gas wells. Its stated purpose is to reduce the effects such emissions have on climate change — scientists say methane is one of the primary drivers of global warming.

Pruitt said in a press statement that the move would show that the EPA is following “through with President Donald Trump’s energy independence executive order,” an order the president signed in March.

“American businesses should have the opportunity to review new requirements, assess economic impacts and report back, before those new requirements are finalized,” Pruitt wrote in a letter to the American Petroleum Institute, among others.