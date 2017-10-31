Twitter Solicited RT Ad Money, Then Banned Its Advertising

Like Facebook, Google, and other online service companies, Twitter sold out to Washington’s war on Russia – by banning RT’s advertising after actively seeking it. Sputnik was banned as well.

Both companies were targeted, based on spurious accusations of Russian interference in last year’s US presidential campaign – RT and Sputnik falsely accused for aiding what didn’t happened.

RT published “Twitter’s multi-million dollar US election pitch…in full” in response to its disturbing action, along with releasing private information on RT ad spending with the firm last year – $274,000.

Here’s RT’s revelations about Twitter:

“After RT published excerpts from Twitter’s ‘limited offer’ to spend millions on US election marketing, the company abruptly banned all advertising from the news network. This makes full disclosure and transparency imperative, so here goes.

On Thursday, the micro-blogging platform announced a policy decision to ban ads from RT and Sputnik, citing alleged meddling in the 2016 US election.

It followed Twitter’s report implying that RT was trying to influence US public opinion, crucially without providing context that virtually all news media organizations spend money on advertising their news coverage.

RT was thereby forced to reveal some details of the 2016 negotiations during which Twitter representatives made an exclusive multi-million dollar advertising proposal to spend big during the US presidential election, which was turned down.

Having since been banned, and in order to set the record straight, we are publishing Twitter’s presentation and details of the offer in full.”

Here’s a link to RT’s account, including Twitter’s proposal and graphics.

https://www.rt.com/news/407919-twitter-multi-million-offer-rt/

