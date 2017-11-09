Twitter Rules Changed

Speech, media and academic freedoms in America are threatened – especially digital democracy, the last frontier of open and free expression.

Google, Facebook and Twitter are halting what they call “fake news,” a pretext for online censorship.

Powerful interests in America and other Western societies threaten alternative sources of news, information and opinion.

Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter, Google and You Tube are building an Internet censorship database on the phony pretext of eliminating “extremist content.”

Reporting and opinions diverging from mainstream views risk being labeled fake news or unacceptable extremism – a slippery slope toward undermining First Amendment rights altogether.

After grilling by congressional lawmakers on phony claims of Russian interference in last year’s presidential election, Twitter changed its rules.

No longer does the social network support “speaking truth to power,” the phrase stricken from its rules, a significant change. Under its Abusive Behavior section, they now state:

“We believe in freedom of expression and open dialogue, but that means little as an underlying philosophy if voices are silenced because people are afraid to speak up.”

Speaking truth to power was changed to open dialogue – meaningless if alternative views are censored, a slippery slope toward banning them altogether.

RT and Sputnik News are under attack for truth-telling, possibly facing banishment ahead the way things are going.

Will online independent news, information and opinion sources be next? Changed Twitter rules may be the latest shot across the bow, lots more likely coming.

Fundamental freedoms in America have been under assault for years, notably post-9/11, police state laws replacing Bill of Rights protections.

When people are prevented from expressing views freely and openly on any issues, all other freedoms are at risk of being lost.

Things are heading ominously in this direction in America and other Western societies.

Tyranny is increasingly gaining the upper hand. Criticizing government policies may risk being labeled an enemy of the state ahead.

Is constitutional suspension and martial law another major state-sponsored false flag away?

Will most Americans accept it, believing sacrificing freedoms for greater security is worth it – not realizing they’ll lose both!

